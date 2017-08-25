You Can Officially Win Free Pizza Hut For The Rest Of Your Life, Here's How

Isn't pizza amazing? I think it's the one food that a lot of different people can agree on, and no one makes it like Pizza Hut. If you've ever wondered how to win free Pizza Hut for life, today is your lucky day.

To celebrate their new loyalty program, The Hut is giving you the opportunity to win free pizzas for life if you can guess just how many dominoes fell in their new world record-setting dominoes video.

The dominoes structure took about 14 builders to create and two days of building. In the video, you can see that they used a combination of actual dominoes and pizza boxes to create words and even make drawings of a slice of pizza and pizza toppings. The level of artistry used would be hard to beat.

To throw your name in the hat, all you have to do is join Pizza Hut's reward program, watch the dominoes video, make your guess, and send it into hutrewards@pizzahut.com by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 31. Did you get all that?

The first person to guess the amount of dominoes used correctly will be the Pizza Hut king or queen and will get free pizzas for the rest of their life. Check out the video below and make your guess.

OK, how exactly can you guess the number of dominoes used to create this pizza masterpiece? I'd say the number does not exist but good luck trying to figure it out.

Also, I can't help but think that Pizza Hut unveiling their rewards program by toppling dominoes over is a jab at their competitor, Domino's, who's been owning the game when talking about pizza reward programs.

Seems like The Hut took a page out of T. Swift's messy game book, and I'm loving it. Let's see what Domino's will do to counter the jab.

