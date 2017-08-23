Cough Drop-Flavored Kit Kats Are Actually A Thing And Twitter Isn't Into Them

It's only August, but if retail brands can start pushing Halloween costumes, pharmacies can advocate for an early flu shot. If only cold and flu remedies got the chocolate treatment, perhaps getting sick wouldn't be so intolerable.Nestlé is definitely tapping into the chocolate-medicine combo, even if it's mostly for taste purposes than anything else. The company's latest release will leave you questioning where to buy cough drop-flavored Kit Kats.

Yes, cough drop-flavored. Melon and pancake weren't unique enough, so Japan had to take everyone's favorite chocolate bar and give it the most unusual twist possible. If you were planning on purchasing a package, you'll have to book your flight because they're only available in Japan. My apologies for breaking the bad news (if cough medicine's your thing).

You have to hand it to the company, this isn't exactly the direction you'd really expect. If you're curious what inspired this out-of-the-ordinary taste, you'll be surprised to know that the cold weather wasn't the main motive. Just in the time for the FIFA World Cup matches, the Kit Kats, which include real throat lozenge powder, will be released. So perhaps there is a bit more going on than it seems. Yasutaro Matsuki, a Japanese soccer commentator, is featured on the package, so you know the candy is all business in terms of soccer.

While Nestlé is pretty pumped about the new offering, some are skeptical.

Cough medicine #kitkat can't wait for these said no one ever https://t.co/XRIhEuaGwr — Ray Chuss (@chussy) August 23, 2017

Please Japan, cough medicine flavoured Kit Kats sound like a terrible idea https://t.co/g0hQCtyxZg, see more https://t.co/FbsdFTvSmH — Edwin Rodriguez (@winrodriguez) August 23, 2017

I cannot unsee that. You've ruined Kit Kats for me forever. — Patti Digh (@pattidigh) August 23, 2017

wish "they" would leave our choccie treats alone! I love Kit Kats, just hope the new chocolate is not horrible. — GARY PRATT (@wetgaz1329) August 23, 2017

Others, however, are willing to give the cough drop-flavored Kit Kats a go.

I'll eat and the coughdrop flavoured KitKat before a soya sauce flavoured one anyday. Eeeew they must taste horrible!#Yuck @chateaulobby https://t.co/1GDqVxfs20 — forge (@ironmantle) August 23, 2017

A shame we couldn't pick these up when we were there Cough drop-flavored Kit Kats https://t.co/IG17l34p3h — Ross Edwards (@Rossoz) August 23, 2017

From sushi-inspired chocolate bars to Hershey-flavored treats, Kit Kats have certainly seen a lot of innovation throughout the years. Some will make you say “Give me a break, break me off a piece” while others will make you say, “Really, give me a break.” If you're in Japan through Sept. 10, get your hands on a box and enjoy cheering on your favorite soccer team. Here's to (hopefully) not getting a soar throat!

