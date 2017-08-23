Dunkin' Donuts Is Releasing A New Coffee Flavor And You Get To Decide What It Is

If you're sitting around just waiting for the Pumpkin Spice Latte to finally debut at Starbucks, you need to open yourself up to other coffee possibilities. Dunkin' Donuts is getting ahead of the curve and already has its eye on menu possibilities for 2018. Dunkin' is currently holding a contest letting you choose what their new coffee flavor will be. Here's how to vote for Dunkin' Donuts' new coffee flavor.

All you have to do is comment your favorite flavor on Dunkin' Donuts' Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter account — and that's it, your choice is in the running. The choices for 2018's new coffee flavor are Cookie Dough, Butter Pecan, Pistachio, Rocky Road, and Jamoca Almond Fudge — all popular Baskin Robbins Ice Cream flavors.

If you find yourself at a Dunkin' Donuts store on Aug. 25, you'll also be able to cast your vote in-store by using a Snapchat filter for the flavor you prefer, and that'll be the last day to vote.

Honestly, IDK how they're going to choose just one, because all of the flavors seem to be solid options. However, a quick look at the votes cast on Twitter show Cookie Dough as a clear winner.

Vote for your favorite @BaskinRobbins inspired Iced Coffee flavor! Reply with your vote! ✔️ pic.twitter.com/0OogDtdjyw — Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) August 21, 2017

Pistachio is also a tough contender.

It seems like Dunkin' Donuts is really trying to change things up first by dropping the “Donuts” in the company's name, and going by “Dunkin” in select stores. (Come one, we all called it Dunkin' anyway).

And now, they're shaking things up again by bringing back a delicious coffee flavor and letting the public help choose what that flavor will be. Dunkin' Donuts is really trying to own the coffee business, and leave no room for other places… I'm talking to you Starbucks. The PSL better come out really soon because Dunkin' Donuts isn't playing any games this year.

