Guy Who Ordered Air From McDonald's Was Charged 99 Cents, And Twitter's Confused

Some people go to McDonald's to have their favorite burger but hate any additional toppings. These people typically opt for a plain burger, but now, one Twitter user has gone viral for getting the plainest of plain burgers. Twitter user @AriKuyo tweeted about McDonald's charging him for nothing and everyone is confused.

The tweet shows a series of photos in which you can see @AriKuyo order a cheeseburger without onion, ketchup, mustard, pickles, cheese, a bun, and without a beef patty. The best part of this whole thing is, @AriKuyo was then charged 99 cents — for nothing.

It's pretty outrageous that McDonald's would even have an option to order nothing and still charge you for it, but I digress. The hilarious tweet, posted on Aug. 21, has already received more than 70,000 likes and over 30,000 retweets, with users shocked about the fact that the golden arches even allowed customers to order nothing and then charge them 99 cents for it.

“I just spent 99p for nothing from McDonald's.”

I just spent 99p for nothing from McDonald's pic.twitter.com/1OHgYTEZ3Q — Ari (@Arikuyo) August 21, 2017

You've officially been a victim of death.

Why is this so amazing?

Why is this so amazing — Helena Ravenclaw (@smarkiepartie) August 21, 2017

It's pretty hilarious.

“One of these photos should have been the cashier's face.”

one of these photos should have been the cashier's face : — ک (@Kareem75XIII) August 21, 2017

Great suggestion. @AriKuyo addressed what the cashiers were thinking when they saw him being charged 99 cents for nothing.

“I can confirm, he was really very confused and told the staff as I left.”

I'm not gonna take a photo of someone I've never met before! But I can confirm, he was really very confused and told the staff as I left — Ari (@Arikuyo) August 21, 2017

I mean, who wouldn't be a bit puzzled.

“Here in the USA rappers are only 50 cents.”

Here in the USA rappers are only 50 cents. — Henry Cobb (@henrycobb) August 21, 2017

LOL very punny @Henrycobb.

“Why would you do that?”

why would you do that — Dan Jackson (@danj2k) August 21, 2017

I think it was definitely worth it.

Now you guys know for next time you go to McDonald's and are forced to use the check out kiosk, make sure not to get such a plain burger. You might end up paying 99 cents for nothing. And it may make for a funny viral tweet, but you'll definitely end up hungry afterward.

