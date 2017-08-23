Dunkin' Donuts Is Giving Away Free Maple Pecan Coffee Soon, But There's A Catch

Dunkin' Donuts' fall menu is set to arrive at the end of the month, and you may already know about their new coffee flavor, which they announced in an Aug. 14 press release. But if you don't, spoiler: it's Maple Pecan! Now, however, the company has upped the autumnal ante with a Maple Pecan-flavored promo announcement. Ready to find out how to get free Maple Pecan coffee from Dunkin' Donuts?

In a Wednesday, Aug. 23, press release, the company announced that, to celebrate the new flavor's release, they'll be giving away free medium Maple Pecan flavored coffees (hot or iced) at very specific U.S. locations — on “Maple” avenues, roads, and streets. What a cute idea!

On Aug. 28, beginning at 9 a.m., the Dunkin' spots with the qualifying addresses will be giving away 500 free medium Maple Pecan flavored coffees, so you have to act f-a-s-t if you live near one. Keep reading for the full list of spots in the following states: Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, New Jersey, Virginia. Bookmark it, travel across state lines if you must — guys, free coffee is worth it.

The Maple Locations

204 Maple Street, Cornish, ME

36 Maple Street, Danvers, MA

55 Maple Street, East Longmeadow, MA

312 Maple Street, Marlborough, MA

241 Maple Street, Middleton, MA

36 Maple Avenue, Shrewsbury, MA

22 Maple Street, Croton On Hudson, NY

11378 Maple Ridge Road, Medina, NY

647 Maple Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY

23-08 Maple Avenue, Fair Lawn, NJ

114 Maple Avenue, South Plainfield, NJ

754 Maple Avenue, Hartford, CT

314 Maple Avenue W, Vienna, VA

3433 E West Maple Road, Commerce Township, MI

1103 Maple Avenue, Lisle, IL

Again, get there early so you're one of the first 500 people to taste the nutty, syrupy coffee. While you're at it, give Dunkin' Donuts' also-new Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich a try.

(All this maple talk is almost making me forget about pumpkin, but that's sort of impossible because even Dunkin' has plenty of pumpkin spice items after my #basic heart.)

