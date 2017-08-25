Whoever Guesses Oreo's Mystery Flavor Might Win A Lot Of Money, So Start Thinking

Another new Oreo flavor is headed our way, guys. Only this time, Nabisco is giving us a chance to guess what it will be before it's actually released — for a large cash prize. For $50,000, the question is this: What is Oreo's new mystery flavor?

Personally, I'm hoping for something fall-inspired. Or maybe those rumored Cookie Butter Oreos are becoming a reality? I. Don't. Know. But for that much money, I'm willing to take a guess (or 100).

The “Mystery Oreos” news was shared by junk food Instagram account The Junk Food Aisle (@thejunkfoodaisle). It captioned a photo of a mysterious white Oreos package,

Coming Soon! Limited Edition Mystery Oreo! Chocolate Cookies with a Mystery Flavor Creme No specific word on where or when, but my guess is soonish #thejunkfoodaisle

As if a giant question mark on an enlarged picture of Oreo crème wasn't a big enough clue, the crisp packaging says that the new cookies will feature a “mystery flavor crème,” meaning we can probably expect the classic Oreo we know and love on the outside.

I'm so curious to know what it will be, honestly — especially considering the fact that — just this year alone — the brand has been acing new releases. From the Mocha-flavored Dunkin' Donuts collaboration to the nostalgic Peanut Butter & Jelly and the Sweet Apple Pie, my pantry pretty much needs a section solely dedicated to “Milk's Favorite Cookie”. They're just too good.

But back to the mystery flavor. It doesn't seem like there's a place to cast your vote just yet. However, according to The Junk Food Aisle, that should be coming “soonish.” While we wait for the chance to win huge amounts of money, we're just going to have to indulge in other tasty options.

(Double Stuff isn't cool and mysterious, but it does have heaping amounts of crème. Just sayin'.)

