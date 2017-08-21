18 People On The Internet Who Legit Have Zero Clue What A Solar Eclipse Is

I would generally consider myself well informed regarding what's going on in the world as far as politics go, but when it comes to science you can forget about it. Unless legitimately every media outlet is blowing up over the oddities and sporadic miracles of our solar system, I couldn't tell you what's going on in that area of news. That being said, however, what I don't understand is how, despite all the recent coverage, not everyone knows what a solar eclipse is, and these solar eclipse tweets prove it.

If you've recently gone on a hard social media hiatus or ignore newscasters like the plague, here's the Sparknotes version of what's happening this afternoon. A solar eclipse occurs when the moon shuffles between Earth and the sun, turning day to night. While it's not exactly a rare occurrence (the last and longest total solar eclipse of the 21st century took place on July 22, 2009), it's still history in the making, and you don't want to miss out if you can help it.

While some people believe solar eclipses to be spiritual events that mark a fresh beginning (or fateful end), others focus on the scientific meaning behind them by acknowledging nature taking its fascinating course. And then there's the alternative.

For example, some people simply have no interest in or understanding of the solar hype.

Not really an eclipse guy — Dylan Eickmeier (@TherealIKE01) August 21, 2017

Oh, OK, cool. Own it, bro.

Don't get everyone being so enamored w/an eclipse? It will pass fast. It literally is just a dark circle in the sky & has 0 impact on us. — Will Reeve Jr (@WillReeveJr) August 21, 2017

Looking directly into the sun during the solar eclipse can literally burn your eyes, potentially blinding you. The solar eclipse also turns daytime into nighttime. There are also tons of spiritual manifestations that can be had during this time. It can even affect your pets! Zero impact? I don't think so.

Everyone is hyped about the eclipse and I'm here just trying to digest that GOT episode. — Myke.D (@MychaelshawnD) August 21, 2017

As a loyal subject of Queen Khaleesi, I can wholeheartedly admit that a real-life solar eclipse is way cooler than an episode of GOT (but seriously Sunday night's episode was craziness).

As far as Krispy Kreme is concerned, it doesn't really matter if everyone is interested in the solar eclipse. Everyone is always into donuts.

Is this eclipse that serious? pic.twitter.com/hJWnHTzmmn — mia (@Lanenabori1988) August 21, 2017

Yeah, kind of.

No one will really believe in this "eclipse" thing unless thousands of people post pictures of it on FB; so remember to do your part! — Pat DeFusco (@Pat_DeFusco) August 21, 2017

The man's got a point. Pics or it didn't happen. Just make sure to protect your pupils!

While some people either a) don't understand the effects the solar eclipse can have on your eyes, or b) think it's some sort of joke.

I don't have eclipse glasses but I really want I look at the eclipse — Emily West (@emilywest448) August 21, 2017

I highly advise against that.

The more ppl say that u shouldn't look at the eclipse without the glasses makes me want to look at the eclipse….. without the glasses. — kylíeeeee (@ky_stendardo) August 21, 2017

OK, look at the solar eclipse with glasses. How's that for reverse psychology?

Wow I hope this eclipse opens up my fourth eye. — Spence (@spencereed_) August 21, 2017

That's definitely not the way it works, friend.

So I didn't get the glasses for the eclipse so what if I stare next to the sun and not directly at it? Like side eye the sun? — Gabriella (@gvbrellv) August 21, 2017

Face palm.

You are to much maybe if I stare at the eclipse I'll get Cyclops powers — TheGreatJuan (@juano006) August 21, 2017

Superhero fables are fiction. Fiction.

What if a blind person looks at the eclipse? Would they get their vision back? — Collin Mckenzie (@_cmac14) August 21, 2017

No. Just no.

And FYI, the solar eclipse has nothing to do with vampires, werewolves, Bella, or Stephenie Meyers.

Not to spoil the eclipse for y'all but Bella chooses Edward lol — Common Girl (@FIirtationship) August 21, 2017

LOL good one.

Real excited to watch 2010's blockbuster hit The Twilight Saga: Eclipse with my friends and family today. pic.twitter.com/JBJGnDbcwi — Kenneth Shepard (@shepardcdr) August 21, 2017

That's definitely one way to celebrate.

Why is everyone freaking out about eclipse…twilight, new moon ,and breaking dawn deserve to be talked about too…please consider this — goob (@GabrielleMcKeon) August 18, 2017

Context clues, friend.

I'm going to do this too! It's also the 10th anniversary of Eclipse this month. #Eclipse10 #Twilight https://t.co/Bse1WhrSMj — Amy Taylor (@OhMyCarlisle) August 12, 2017

Not going to lie, though, that's quite the coincidence.

But despite the humor, there are valid questions being asked about what a solar eclipse entails.

is anyone else confused about this eclipse thing? Like am I gonna go blind if I accidentally look at it? are random animals gonna go blind? — Claire Witmer (@c_wittie) August 21, 2017

Both humans and animal eyes can burn by looking directly at the sun during the solar eclipse.

Can I still walk outside without eclipse glasses or am I gonna like die? Im not familiar on eclipse protocol — e (@evajanae) August 21, 2017

As long as you don't look directly into the sun, you should be fine. If you don't trust yourself not to look, stay inside with the shades drawn.

Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.