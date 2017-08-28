6 Beautiful Camping Trips For The Not-So-Adventurous Camper Who Loves Fall

Getting out and going camping during the fall will surely give you some of the best scenery you could ask for. Not all of us were born totally in love with camping, though. There's nothing wrong with being a happy camper with some limitations on that whole adventurous part of it. Fall is fall, but enjoying it doesn't have to be textbook. There are some exquisite fall camping trips out there for those of us who love the fall foliage, without getting too down and dirty in it.

Camping doesn't necessarily mean staying in a tent and using a compass to find your way back to the grounds. There are plenty of activities and places you can go. The main theme here is to get outside and partake in activities that will still give you a front row seat to Mother Nature's fall show. It won't matter how many s'mores you toasted, just as long as you can say you were outside trying to soak the season in. You can still love fall in your own way and make the most of it. Enjoying the fall foliage without completely obliterating our comfort zone just got that much simpler. Here are some beautiful camping trips to consider for this season.

1. Rent A Cabin And Go On A Bar Crawl In A Historic City

Bar crawl tours are not only majorly fun, but they also teach you a lot of history. The bar crawl tours in Baltimore, Maryland highlight fun bars and historical streets strolled by none other than Edgar Allan Poe. The walk will keep you out in the foliage while the drinks will keep you warm on the way. Rent a cabin or cottage to make the most of this cozy stay.

2. Drive All The Way Up To A Stunning View

If you're not into hiking per say, but don't want to miss out on an unbelievable view, find somewhere you can drive part or most of the way. Echo Lake in Colorado allows you to drive 10,600 feet above sea level to take in the pristine scenery that encompasses you. The view will not only be amazing, but you won't have to bust too much of a sweat to get there.

3. Stay In The Wine Country

Finger Lakes Wine Country in New York is not only the perfect mixture of fun and the subtle outdoors, but visiting wineries screams fall. The beautiful lakes within the wine region are perfect for those large sweaters and a glass of wine. Stay at a bed and breakfast near all of the wine trails and distilleries.

4. Go Glamping At An All-Inclusive Spa

Grab your girlfriends and head to a lavish glamping destination where you can relax while taking in the exquisite fall nature that surrounds you. Groupon is your gateway to deals for amazing spas in your area. Even if you're balling on a budget, you can still glamp in style with a little help from the internet.

5. Rent A Quiet Cabin In Mammoth Lakes

California is known for so many things and camping certainly makes the cut. Mammoth Lakes, California in fall is the perfect spot to explore and enjoy the scenery. There are also a good amount of renting options depending on whether you're going solo or with the squad.

6. Hop On A Carriage Ride Along A Fall Foliage Trail

Anything involving a carriage is prone to be a dope day or weekend trip. Not only will you be able to see and hear the horse gallop ahead of you, but they'll ride you by fall trees and nature in general. I'm not sure there's a better situation that embodies peace. There's always room to tweak your own definition of camping if you're a merciless fall foliage lover. The fall season happens to all of us, but we get to pick and choose how we enjoy the time when it's here.

