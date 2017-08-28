17 Best Labor Day Weekend Instagram Captions To End Summer With A Bang

I've never met someone's who's not nostalgic about the summer. Even if you don't consider yourself a warm weather person, kissing the months goodbye feels so strange. Although the end of the summer isn't technically until September 22, we all know Labor Day Weekend signals the beginning of the end. The hours of sun are shorter, school is starting back up again, and even the air is missing some of its summer kick. Things just aren't the same. Though Labor Day might be a sign that summer's coming to a close, it doesn't have to be a drag. Take some amazing pictures with your squad, and put a list together of the best Labor Day Weekend Instagram captions to accompany your pics.

Whether you have plans on the water, at a concert, or you're just staying in and comfy with friends, you can still end the summer on a good note. Snap your pics, soak up the last rays of sun, and stay out for the sunset. These 17 Instagram captions will be waiting for you at the end of it all.

1. “Summer should get a speeding ticket.” — Unknown

2. “We didn't know we were making memories, we just knew we were having fun.” — Unknown

3. “And at the end of the day, your feet should be dirty, your hair messy, and your eyes sparkling.” — Shanti

4. “Those lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer.” — Nat King Cole

5. “It's always summer somewhere.” — Andres Newman

6. “Good company and summer nights.” — Unknown

7. “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all.” — Helen Keller

8. “One must maintain a little bit of summer, even in the middle of winter.” — Henry David Thoreau

9. “I wish some nights lasted forever.” — Unknown

10. “The tans will fade, but the memories will last forever.” — Unknown

11. “I dream of summers that last forever.” — Unknown

12. “Weekend, you're my favorite.” — Unknown

13. “Let's do what we love and do a lot of it.” — Marc Jacobs

14. “If the summer had a face I would kiss it.” — Unknown

15. “A Sunday well spent brings a week of content.” — Unknown

16. “Sun seeker.” — Unknown

17. “And all at once, summer collapsed into fall.” — Oscar Wilde

