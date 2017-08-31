5 Deliciously Boozy Fall Apple Cider Sangria Recipes Perfect For Any Party

Before September even hits, I've found myself in the midst of an autumn obsession. As the colder months roll closer, I can't help but imagine all of the delicious fall food and drinks that will finally be in season. Visions of Pumpkin Spice Lattes and apple cider sangria recipes dance in my head as I fantasize about the upcoming cozy months that lie ahead.

No autumn is complete without a party, and no party is complete without some deliciously boozy drinks. Some genius combined sangria, summer's signature fruity mix, and the fall staple of apple cider into a tasty concoction that's perfect for those fun fall nights with your girlfriends. My next drunken toast is sure to be to the inventor of apple cider sangria, whoever they may be.

A quick browse on Pinterest will open up a world of opportunities in any topic you choose, but recipes are some of the best finds this website has to offer. Even a drink as specific as apple cider sangria is plentiful on a creative site such as Pinterest, so a click or two is all you'll really need to find what you're looking for. You'll have plenty of recipes to choose from, so feel free to try out a few that entice you before you decide on a favorite. Here are a few tasty and boozy apple cider sangria recipes that I've dug from the depths of the internet to help you get as festive (and tipsy) as possible.

1. Toast To Apple Cider Sangria

This take on a fall classic has my mouth watering. Fresh apples, pears, apple cider, ginger brandy, club soda, and Pinot Grigio make this drink one-of-a-kind. This recipe is seasonal and oh-so delicious.

2. What's Good, Caramel Apple Sangria

This deliciously simple recipe is almost too easy not to make. You only need a few ingredients and a few minutes to mix up this masterpiece. With a sweet flavor like a caramel apple, who wouldn't want to have a sip?

3. Flavor And Savor Cranberry Apple Cider Sangria

This fun twist on the fall classic makes a traditional summertime drink that much more diverse. Adding cranberries adds a tart new flavor to your favorite red wine, so give it a try. It's not an easy recipe to mess up, so you can add in your own favorite seasonal fruits as you wish.

4. Apple Cider Fireball Sangria Is The Life Of The Party

Apples make this fall concoction extra seasonal, while the Fireball (or other cinnamon whiskey) adds another spicy kick. Soaking the fruit for an extra long time will bring the boozy flavors to the surface. Drink up, ladies.

5. Apple Pie Sangria For The Win

Another sweet twist on a spicy classic gives this sangria a holiday flavor. It's festive, tasty, and fun to make, so what are you waiting for? If you love grandma's famous apple pie, you can drink it, too.

