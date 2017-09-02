7 Best Engagement Ring Styles Under $200 For The Girl Who's A Free Spirit

Between the dress, the venue, and all the other details that go into the big day, saying “I do” can get expensive. Lots of couples opt to save money on an engagement ring in order to splurge on other aspects of the marriage. If you're one of these couples, there are plenty of engagement ring styles under $200 that you can choose from. From traditional to one-of-a-kind, you're sure to find something that speaks to you.

Just because you're spending less on the ring doesn't mean you have to compromise quality. There are lots of stones other than a diamond that would look beautiful in a ring without breaking the bank. Swapping out a metal ring to something cheaper (but still quality) can make a big difference in price and a small difference in appearance.

Even though you may be tempted to shop for sales at your local brand-name jewelers, browsing online is the way to go. You'll be able to see all of your options at one time, without any pressure or rush from a salesperson. That's not to say that you won't find the right ring or have a good experience at a jeweler, of course. Just trust yourself to find what you're looking for; you're the one saying “I do,” after all.

1. A Classic Halo Ring

1.5 ctw Round Classic Halo Ring, $119.97+, Etsy

What makes this ring affordable is the man-made diamond simulant. The setting is made of sterling silver with rhodium plating to give that classic, shiny look. All of your friends will be totally jealous of the gorgeous rock on your finger, but your fiancé won't have to break the bank to get it.

2. Something Simple

Sterling Silver Elegant Duchess Ring with Shoulder Accents, $169, Jewlr

If simplicity is more your style, you can have what you want at a lower price. A jewel-encrusted band is elegant without being too flashy, so you can have the best of both worlds. The great thing about this ring is that you can pick your own stones and metals, so you're guaranteed to get exactly what you want.

3. Floral Elegance

Jeulia Flower Design Round Cut Created White Sapphire Wedding Set, $175.95, Jeulia Jewelry

This ring is unique for its unusual double band. The leafy accents and floral theme add to the character of the ring without compromising its elegance. White sapphire makes this piece so affordable and is becoming more and more popular.

4. Pear-Shaped

1.5 ctw Classic Pear Engagement Ring, $129.97+, Etsy

The pear (or teardrop) shape is another style that's increasing in popularity among millennials, but it still has that classic feel to it. This also includes man-made diamonds instead of natural ones, but it looks just the same. The base is made of sterling silver and is rose gold plated for that sparkling finish.

5. A Morganite Ring

Morganite ring, pear cut, sterling silver, engagement ring, $146+, LuoJewelry

If diamonds aren't quite your thing, consider an alternative stone such as morganite. It still has that classy look to it, but comes in a variety of subtle colors. It looks great in any setting or shape, just like a diamond.

6. Solitaire

White Gold 2 ct CZ (8mm) Solitaire Engagement Ring, $119.99, Walmart

Yep, you can buy engagement rings from Walmart. If a solitaire is your style, you can snatch a cubic zirconia stone for a low price. The band is white gold, so you know you're still getting quality.

7. Something Pretty And Petite

18K gold ring, Petite Diamond Zircon Engagement Ring, $120, Etsy

If you're looking for a style that's a little less bride-y, a petite ring with an unique shape is your perfect fit. This stone is cubic zirconia and highlights an 18K gold with zircon band. You're sure to wow with this subtle sparkle.

Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.