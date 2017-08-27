Fans Are Absolutely Freaking Out About Lorde's 2017 VMAs Gown
In one of the most surprising red carpet arrivals, Lorde's 2017 VMAs dress features the “Green Light” singer looking like an absolute fairytale princess on the Video Music Awards red carpet. The performer's lilac gown features a strapless, fitted bodice and a gorgeous cascade of feathers. Coupled with wash of lavender eyeshadow and a tousled half-up, half-down ‘do, this is a definite departure for the Artist of the Year nominee. The internet is rightfully dying.
