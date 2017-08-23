16 Plaid Squad Instagram Captions If You Live In Flannels Throughout The Fall

The fall season might as well be flannel season, am I right? The most perfect fall ensemble consists of an oversized flannel shirt paired with leggings (or your fave pair of jeans), leather booties, and a beanie cap. A warm and cozy flannel shirt literally sums up the entire season in a nutshell. Needless to say, you and your friends go from being a #GirlSquad to a #PlaidSquad when you all rock your flannel together for every fall outing. When you realize you and your squad roll up all wearing pretty much the same flannel shirt, you'll obviously need to snap a pic to show off your matching look. But then, you'll need some great flannel Instagram captions to pair with your adorable pictures.

You can't post an epic picture with a lame caption. You need to show your followers that you're into plaid, and ready to take on fall with your girls. You and your squad are all on the same mindset. Here are 16 Instagram captions that are totally worthy of your fall flannel photos with your squad. Just like the flannel, you have to pick a caption that perfectly reflects your style.

1. “Dance your axe off.” — Unknown

2. “We never go out of style.” — Taylor Swift

3. “Channel the flannel.” — Unknown

4. “On Wednesdays, we wear flannel.” — Unknown

5. “I'm sorry, I thought this was the uniform.” — Jess, Gilmore Girls

6. “Clothes aren't going to change the world, the women who wear them will.” — Anne Klein

7. “Life isn't perfect, but your outfit can be.” — Unknown

8. “A woman is never sexier than when she is comfortable in her clothes.” — Vera Wang

9. “Every day is a fashion show and the world is your runway.” — Coco Chanel

10. “Style is a way to say who you are without having to speak.” — Rachel Zoe

11. “Simplicity is sexy.” — Unknown

12. “Friends who slay together, stay together.” — Unknown

13. “The rest of the world was black and white but we were in screaming color.” — Taylor Swift

14. “I really, really love the plaid.” — Unknown

15. “You're never fully dressed without a smile.” — Annie

16. “Your vibe attracts your tribe.” — Unknown

