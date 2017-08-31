7 Foolproof Ways To Hang A Tapestry In Your Dorm Without Ruining The Walls

If you're off to college and find yourself in a standard college dorm, you know there's a need to decorate. You want your dorm room to be that little place that perfectly describes who you are. You need to be comfortable there and value the space you have to sleep, chill, study, and repeat. Cool tapestries are a great way to brighten those bland walls. It's time to learn how to hang a tapestry in a dorm room so you're not coming out of pocket for damages to your wall.

You already have enough to pay for, so don't make an avoidable mistake and have to pay for it later down the road. Thanks to the magical powers of Youtube and its helpful participants, we have endless hours of videos to guide us. Who knows, you might be so good at it that you start hanging up everyone else's stuff, too.

As far as purchasing these dope tapestries, to give you a little bit of inspiration, AllPosters, Urban Outfitters, and Society6 have amazing varieties of almost any trendy style you can think of. Decorating your dorm is all about standing out, but on a budget. Most of the 61 by 50-inch posters don't surpass $30 before shipping. And let's be honest, you'll spend more than that on food in a couple days. So, before you mistakenly become that hole in the wall place, take some advice on how to properly hang your tapestries and doll up your dorm.

1. Slay The Hang

Many of us work better when we have steps laid out for us. Three simple steps will turn you into a tapestry hanging guru. YouTube is more than just a blessing.

2. Push Pins Are Your Best Friend

OK, maybe push pins leave a small, tiny hole. Unless your landlord or dorm regulators examine your room with a magnifying glass like Inspector Gadget, you're in the clear. In this case, size really does matter.

3. Adhesive Strips FTW

Just when you thought you would never in your life have a need to use adhesive strips. These babies will work wonders for your hanging needs. Holes don't even stand a chance.

4. We're Here For You, Clothespins

I'm pretty sure the hanging of tapestries is what's keeping clothespins from going extinct. Well, at least they're one thing millennials probably don't use on the regular. It's cool, clothespins, we got you.

5. Keep It Simple

If it's simple, we are here for it. In college, you don't necessarily have time to commit to one thing for very long. If it's not giving you a letter grade, your time is minimal.

6. Leave The Holes For Your Donuts

Ultimately, we just want options. Tell us that we can do something differently, easier, and affordably, and we're totally game. College is about diversity and finding yourself, isn't it?

7. Say Hello To Velcro

Velcro is an awesome substitution for using nails. You take out the entire worry of making a hole in the wall. It's better to find yourself in a sticky situation than one that involves a ton of holes. Tapestries are a great way to decorate your dorm without having to situate and assemble a bunch of tiny things together. Make your dorm a place worth going back to when you're done with a day of juggling college responsibilities.

Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.