22 Funniest Solar Eclipse Memes That Perfectly Describe All Of Our Feels

It's the day of the total solar eclipse, and like many overly anticipated events, there are naturally a ton of hilarious memes to follow. Literally, there's pretty much a meme for everything, so not even the solar eclipse was safe from people's meme creativity. Memes are just what we do nowadays, especially when we're trying to decipher an incredibly strenuous or historical situation. So, it was only a matter of time before social media blew up with some of the funniest solar eclipse memes.

We need to laugh at everything it seems. The solar eclipse will be happening differently for those in its path, so it's important to plan your course of action and see how and where it will be closest to you. Just make sure you aren't being incredibly swindled by a well-crafted meme that's feeding you some funny but invalid information; that's the only downside to memes. Some can be majorly convincing that they begin to circulate invalid information. At least we got a good laugh though, right? It's almost expected that the second most entertaining thing about the solar eclipse will be people's interpretation of the events, portrayed in those endless memes on social media.

1. “All Eyez On Me” Summarizes The Eclipse Perfectly

Hice este meme del eclipse solar jajaja pic.twitter.com/DakA4ieZiC — Talia (@zuritanataIia) August 21, 2017

2. Let's Get Literal, Shall We?

Total Eclipse Meme of the day: pic.twitter.com/W9kZvFCgtx — Drain the Swamp (@ScottRickhoff) August 21, 2017

3. Preparation Is Important AF

4. I'm Not Laughing, You're Laughing

How excited are you for the eclipse? Tell us with a meme! Go! pic.twitter.com/pXJDcrrbck — SteveStacyJeff (@SteveStacyJeff) August 21, 2017

5. Oh, Be A Sport About It

6. Did I Mention You Seriously Need Proper Eye Protection?

Me during the solar eclipse pic.twitter.com/9E4sHUCFXM — meme (@memeclipse) August 21, 2017

7. Since You Can't Get Paid Time Off To See The Eclipse

These solar eclipse memes have me ROLLING! At 1:28 p.m. in Mississippi, 82% of the sun will be GONE! Y'all watching? Don't do this! pic.twitter.com/KnFUrp43U6 — Blair Symone Ledet (@BeingBlairLedet) August 21, 2017

8. Who Says You Can't Watch Fashionably?

9. Plan Accordingly, Because Procrastination Is Not Your Friend

*has literally 4.6 billion years to prepare for eclipse. Me: pic.twitter.com/rWqqiNaoon — sam (@SamTheCobra) August 21, 2017

10. Toy With Our Phobias, Why Don't You?

11. No One Is Overlooking Eye Damage Possibilities, Huh?

I like how all the solar eclipse memes are actually raising awareness to eye damage pic.twitter.com/rEih6Yi86N — Polar ≡xpress Boy (@Nickolasimpson) August 20, 2017

12. Chuck Norris Is Always Applicable

I've been looking at solar eclipse memes and this made me LOL pic.twitter.com/lXt0Uri2l0 — Kaytee Smith (@SciKaytee) August 20, 2017

13. Best Public Service Announcement Ever

14. OK, I See What You Did There

15. So, How Bad Do You Need Those Glasses?

16. Timing Is Everything

17. Eek, Let's Hope Not

Yup… and my hair is gonna look like that too. Post eclipse memes or pics. I would love to see them… pic.twitter.com/D4upO6JOtR — RogerDodgerAviation (@RogerDodger360) August 21, 2017

18. The Search For Eclipse Glasses Is No Joke

These r the funniest highly specific memes in my life right now. Pro tip: Your library doesn't have/is out of eclipse glasses, stop calling! pic.twitter.com/y6grQViHIt — kris10 (@babeoftarth) August 18, 2017

19. These Glasses Will Seriously Make Or Break You

20. The Eclipse Also Gives Relationship Advice, Apparently

21. No Matinee This Go Around

22. Fake It Till You Make It

Me getting ready to watch this eclipse like I actually know what's going on pic.twitter.com/d5j6Hp1fMd — Alluring Ivy (@Drebae_) August 20, 2017

