“Don't look at the solar eclipse or else you will go blind!”—that's probably all you've been hearing regarding the earth, the moon and the sun's alignment today right? But what about if it's not even sunny where you are? Would you still be able to see the eclipse if it's cloudy? Is that even possible?

There is an abundance of news coverage surrounding the eclipse. Everywhere you look, you'll either hear or read that clear skies is the perfect weather for viewing purposes. However, you may not have the luxury of clear blue skies; it may be a tad cloudy where you are. You don't deserve to miss out on the universe's greatest celestial event just because a couple of clouds wanted to get in the way.

First things first, before you panic, there is a list of places that is bound to get excellent weather for the solar eclipse. They include: Madras, Mitchell, and Ontario, in Oregon, Idaho Falls in Idaho, and Riverton, in Wyoming, where less than 20 percent of the sky will by obscured, if the past weather trends continue. However, clouds will increase eastbound with about 70 percent cloudiness in Nashville and Charleston.

If you are in a location where cloudy skies prevail, don't fret. The chance of you missing the bright ass sun covered by the moon is really slim to none. In other words, you can still see the eclipse if it's cloudy.

According to Angela Speck, Director of Astronomy at the University of Missouri, who spoke with Gizmodo, “It might get cloudy, even in the driest place, [however], it will still get dark,” — so there's no need to worry.

In fact, cloudy skies provide for a pretty natural filter of the sun's bright rays. According to a first hand account written by astrophysicist and legendary eclipse chaser Fred Espenak,

The partially-eclipsed sun burned an auburn crescent through the gray fluff overhead. Onlookers unwisely but irresistibly took off their eclipse glasses for the kind of direct view that would have been impossible under clear skies. It was mesmerizing.

Don't allow a couple of clouds to deter you from fully immersing yourself into the experience of the solar eclipse. When it comes to the earth, the sun and the moon traveling in alignment, it becomes way bigger than clouds. As a matter of fact, this experience is so magnificently astronomical, clouds are truly a non-factor. Allow yourself to enjoy your universe, clouds or not.

