I've been wearing glasses since third grade, and TBH the struggle is real when it comes to keeping them comfortable 24/7. From nose pinching, to behind-the-ear hurting, to slipping and sliding, to simply appearing crooked, the optometrist became my BFF when it came to eye wear adjustments. But, not to knock my eye doctor, but I was thrilled when I found simple hacks that made wearing glasses more comfortable — and didn't require hitting up my doc on the reg.

Oh and as much as I'd love to pull a Hermione in that scene where Harry's glasses broke, and magically fix all of my eye ware woes, that just isn't real life, fam. (A girl can dream, though).

Here are five hacks you can do right now to make your glasses more comfy — you can thank me later.

Use A Hair Dryer

If you're glasses are sitting too low on your nose, people will probably think you're going for the sexy librarian look, but in reality, there's nothing sexy about it and it's just annoying AF.

If you have plastic frames, run a hair dryer for 30 seconds over the part you want to bend and adjust.

Once you do this, the plastic will soften and allow you to bend it wherever, to make the frame fit more snugly.

If you're living that wire frame life, don't worry.

Skip the dryer and simply use your thumbs to push the nose pads closer together which will keep them snugly against the sides of your nose.

Adjust The Nose Pads

There's nothing cute about nose pinching (and I'm not talking about the kind your grandma does when she tells you your her favorite grandchild in the world). If your glasses are pinching your nose, use your thumbs to spread the nose pads out until they fit comfortably.

And for plastic frames, whip out that drier again and bend the nose pieces carefully outwards until they fit comfortably on the bridge of your nose.

Look For Slippage

If you're constantly pushing your frames up on your face, it might look like you're giving everyone around you the finger (yes, it's happened — don't want to talk about it).

For this, you'll have to invest in a tiny screwdriver (worth it, TBH) to tighten the screws on each side of your temples.

Make sure you don't over tighten the screws though — less is definitely more when it comes to this slippery slope.

Correct Crookedness

Honestly, James Franco, you still look hot AF with crooked glasses — but imma be over here casually fixing mine while swooning over you.

For fixing crookedness on wire frames, gently bend the arms with small pliers to straighten them.

On the other hand, plastic frames will need the hair dryer or a quick run under warm water to become pliable. Once they seem to be even, put those bad boys back on and check yourself out in the mirror to observe your amazing artistry.

Break Out The Baby Powder

Lastly, if you're new to the four eyed lifestyle you might find that the skin behind your ears is a bit sore or tender. Break out your baby powder bottle and apply it behind your ears daily until your skin adjusts to your new frames.

You'll smell fresh AF and be comfortable.

Win win, if you ask me.

