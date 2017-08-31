The Introvert's Survival Guide To Navigating All Things #College

No matter who you are, the transition into college can be downright scary. It's a new place with new faces that you've never seen before, so it's totally understandable if you feel a little apprehensive. It can be even more of a challenge to learn how to survive as an introvert in college, but I'm here to help.

As a fellow introvert, I can assure you that you'll be able to figure things out in no time. There's no doubt that the first few weeks will be stressful and exciting, but you'll still find those moments of solitude to keep you energized. Even on a crowded college campus, there is peace and quiet.

Try your best to be open to new experiences, because stepping out of your comfort zone as an introvert is inevitable as soon as you step foot onto a college campus. Yes, it can be scary, but it's nothing you can't handle. Be willing to try things you may not want to do, because it will make your entire experience that much easier.

Even though there's a lot you can't control, there's a lot you can do to make your college experience a better fit for you. Try out a few different strategies to keep yourself sane and at peace during a busy time, and this semester will be a breeze. Here's an introvert's survival guide to navigating all things #college.

1. Talk To As Many People As Possible

A college campus is a big place with lots of unfamiliar faces, so you'd be smart to get to know a few people. Something as small as saying hello to one person you know in a crowd of thousands can make a big difference in your comfort level at school. Instead of thinking about all the people you don't know, remember the ones you do know.

2. Own A Pair Of Headphones

While walking from class to class, you can avoid unwanted social interaction simply by wearing a pair of earbuds or headphones. At the very most, all you have to do when you see someone is smile and wave as you keep walking. Odds are, though, no one will bug you; on campus, headphones are basically a big neon sign that says “don't talk to me.”

3. Sit In The Front Of The Classroom

Sitting for an hour or longer in a crowded lecture hall is definitely not something that's on any introvert's bucket list. To avoid the anxiety of overcrowding, sit to the front or the side of the room. You'll have fewer people in your line of sight, which might help you forget just how many people are around you.

4. Seek Out Other Introverts

If you happen to find anyone else who seems a little uncomfortable or exhausted in a crowd, think about saying hello. Yes, it might be intimidating, but if you're both introverts, they'll understand any awkwardness. It's nice to have friends who have similar needs to you; if you need some space, they'll always give it to you.

5. Get To Know Your Library

The library is the one surefire place where you'll find some space and silence. At the least, it's not as crowded, hot, and noisy as a lecture hall or on the quad. Hopefully, you can find refuge in the calmness when you're in the midst of a chaotic time.

6. Find A Spot Just For You

Get to know your campus as quickly as you can so you can seek out a special spot. Don't tell anyone or bring anyone to your spot, and soon, it might feel like it's all yours. It most likely won't be a secret location in the depths of a building no one goes in, but familiar surroundings can help the world seem a little smaller.

7. Customize Your Notebooks And School Supplies

Even on a big campus with lots of people you don't know, you can find a way to make your college yours. Customizing your notebooks or buying special pens that no one else has will help separate you from all the other fish in the ocean, which might help you feel more in control. Knowing you have some say in your college experience, even if it's just picking out fancy pens, might help you feel more comfortable in a new place.

