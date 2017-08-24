15 Paw-fect Instagram Captions For Your National Dog Day Pictures

We are so undeserving of dogs and their unlimited loyalty and love. National Dog Day on Saturday, Aug. 26, should really be every day, but hey, they'll take what they can get. If you're a super dog mom or dad, chances are, you already have the pics and poses picked out for your incredibly adorable posts to commemorate this amazing day. Yes, those posts that will make us wannabe dog owners sit in a corner and pet our screens. Regardless, every dog is different, and as is the relationship between an owner and a dog. So, your Instagram captions for your National Dog Day photos have to encompass everything you and your pooch are about.

Dogs are the epitome of effortless cuteness, which makes snapping a shot of them so easy. The whole “man is dog's best friend” saying is accurate, but also super played out. Since dogs can't speak, unfortunately, it's an owner's job to sort of narrate their lives. That being said, you're going to want to pair your pooch's picture with a caption that says everything about them. Ultimately, words can't ever completely sum up the amazing ways dogs improve our lives. On National Dog Day, make sure you're giving them a caption that reflects your love and appreciation for them.

1. “A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than you love yourself.” — Josh Billings

2. “My little dog – a heartbeat at my feet.” — Edith Wharton

3. “The average dog is a nicer person than the average person.” — Andy Rooney

4. “Every dog must have his day.” — Jonathan Swift

5. “They say money can't buy friends, but then you buy a dog.” — Jasmine Vaughn-Hall

6. “Money can buy you a fine dog, but only love can make him wag his tail.” — Kinky Friedman

7. “Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole.” — Roger Caras

8. “It's no coincidence that man's best friend cannot talk.” — Unknown

9. “If there are no dogs in Heaven, then when I die I want to go where they went.” — Will Rogers

10. “Dogs act exactly the way we would act if we had no shame.” — Cynthia Heimel

11. “Acquiring a dog may be the only time a person gets to choose a relative.” — Mordecai Siegal

12. “If I could be half the person my dog is, I'd be twice the human I am.” — Charles Yu

13. “The greatest fear dogs know is the fear that you will not come back when you go out the door without them.” — Stanley Coren

14. “Dogs are how people would be if the important stuff is all that mattered to us.” — Ashly Lorenzana

15. “A dog is the only thing that can mend a crack in your broken heart” — Judy Desmond

