15 Best Instagram Captions For Your Basic Pumpkin Patch Pictures

There's absolutely no shame in embracing the basic-ness that comes with the fall season. We all feel an urge; it's just something in the crisp autumn air that puts us in the spirit. We want to hit up pumpkin patches with our friends in cute, cozy sweaters, and take all of the fun fall photos we possibly can. The mascot of the upcoming season is pumpkin, after all. We see it in our Pumpkin Spice Lattes, our Halloween jack-o-lanterns, and our delicious Thanksgiving pies. It's literally everywhere, and we're totally not complaining. Bring on the pumpkins, and bring on the pictures of all of the fabulous ones we see. With this in mind, it's important to think of some pretty great Instagram captions for pumpkin patch photos that will rack in a ton of likes.

I know I'm always stuck on what to caption my photos. It's a momentary pause from all of the fun we're having. Don't make your squad wait as you come up with what to say for your pumpkin pictures. Here are 15 captions that will perfectly go with any pumpkin patch photo you take with your squad. This list will come in handy when you're on your #basic fall adventures. You can post your picture and caption easily, and get right back to finding the perfect pumpkin to carve.

1. “Pumpkin spice and everything nice.” — Unknown

2. “I never met a pumpkin I didn't like.” — Unknown

3. “Oh my gourd, I love fall.” — Unknown

4. “I cannot endure to waste anything as precious as autumn sunshine by staying in the house.” — Nathaniel Hawthorne

5. “I like winter. Spring is nice. Let's skip summer, and do fall twice.” — Rusty Fischer

6. “Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald

7. “Autumn leaves and pumpkins please.” — Unknown

8. “By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes.” — William Shakespeare

9. “Each year, the Great Pumpkin rises out of the pumpkin patch that he thinks is the most sincere. He's gotta pick this one. He's got to. I don't see how a pumpkin patch can be more sincere than this one.” — Charles M. Schultz

10. “I would rather sit on a pumpkin, and have it all to myself than be crowded on a velvet cushion.” — Henry David Thoreau

11. “I'm so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.” — L.M. Montgomery

12. “Pumpkin kisses and harvest wishes.” — Unknown

13. “I'm just here for the pie.” — Unknown

14. “Autumn…the year's last, loveliest smile.” — William Cullen Bryant

15. “I can smell autumn dancing in the breeze. The sweet chill of pumpkin and crisp sunburnt leaves.” — Ann Drake

Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.