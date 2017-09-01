29 Instagram Captions For Your Halloween Costume To Put A Spell On Your Ex

Show of hands, who's been ready for fall since the first snowfall last year? OK, good, we're on the same page… the page that agrees that fall is the best time of the year. There's the changing of the beautiful leaves, layering sweaters, visiting pumpkin patches, and of course, Halloween. If you haven't been somewhat excited for Halloween this entire summer, WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU?! It's the one time of year where you can dress up like something magical, dance around with friends all night long, and eat candy without feeling guilty your dentist is going to yell at you. It's always a quality opportunity for some bomb AF Halloween Instagram captions for your costume.

If you're terrible at coming up with a great caption, you're not alone. We all know the caption is arguably almost as important as the photo you post. Your caption is like the toppings on your pizza; it makes your photo come full-circle. Special days like Halloween call for extra-special captions… and sometimes, you just really want to make a certain someone (cough, cough, your ex) jealous. Paired with your epic Halloween Instagram pics, these 29 captions will make your ex as green as the Wicked Witch.

1. “I'm here for the boos.” — Unknown

2. “If you've got it, haunt it.” — Rose Pressey

3. “When we're together, darling, every night is Halloween.” — The Addams Family

4. “You say witch like it's a bad thing.” — Unknown

5. “Happy Halloween, witches.” — Unknown

6. “Something wicked this way comes.” — Something Wicked This Way Comes

7. “It's always Halloween inside my head.” — Unknown

8. “Not every witch lives in Salem.” — Unknown

9. “Witch way to the candy?” — Unknown

10. “Hey Boo, let's get sheet-faced.” — Unknown

11. “Trick or tequila?” — Unknown

12. “Witch, please.” — Unknown

13. “This witch can be bribed with chocolate.” — Unknown

14. “Creep it real.” — Unknown

15. “Everything's better with a little magic.” — Unknown

16. “Stay spooky.” — Unknown

17. “Just a wee bit wicked.” — Unknown

18. “It's just a bunch of hocus pocus.” — Hocus Pocus

19. “Pick your poison.” — Unknown

20. “Witch better have my candy.”— Unknown

21. “Resting witch face.” — Unknown

22. “What a haunt mess.” — Unknown

23. “Eat, drink, and be scary.” — Unknown

24. “I put a spell on you.” — Annie Lennox

25. “Halloween reminds me of you.” — Unknown

26. “A real witch is nothing without her ghoul friends.” — Unknown

27. “Boo, Felicia.” — Unknown

28. “Don't make me flip my witch switch.” — Unknown

29. “Double, double toil and trouble.” — Double Double, Toil and Trouble

Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.