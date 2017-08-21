15 Best Instagram Captions For Your Jaw-Dropping Solar Eclipse Photos

It's clear we're all excited about today's 2017 solar eclipse. Whether you were able to grab a pair of eclipse glasses before they sold out, or you're looking forward to watching a live stream of the event online, it's an event to not be missed. The moon will be in the sun's path blocking it, either partially or completely. If you're in the path of totality, you'll need to snap a few pictures to show off the twilight in the daytime. Even if you're in a partial viewing spot with the proper filters, you can snag a cool picture. Either way, if you traveled far for a good view or you're just watching with friends online, you'll want to document this historic event. You'll definitely need some solid solar eclipse Instagram captions to accompany your pictures and videos.

This solar eclipse is truly one of a kind, so if you're able to experience it, you'll want to share your snaps on social media right away. Here are 15 captions to use for your Instagram post that will go perfectly with your pics of the moon covering the sun. This way, you can post and get back to looking up at the sky in your cool solar eclipse glasses.

1. “Look up at the stars, not down at your feet.” — Stephen Hawking

2. “You are my sun, my moon, and all my stars.” — E. E. Cummings

3. “I need more space.” — Unknown

4. “Don't tell me the sky's the limit when there are footprints on the moon.” — Paul Brandt

5. “Only in the darkness can you see the stars.” — Martin Luther King Jr.

6. “I find my happiness where the sun shines.” — Unknown

7. “The day will be what you make it, so rise like the sun, and burn.” — William C. Hannan

8. “Nothing can dim the light that shines within.” — Maya Angelou

9. “When you can't find the sunshine, be the sunshine.” — Unknown

10. “Tell me the story about how the sun loved the moon so much. He died every night to let her breathe.” — Unknown

11. “The sun watches what I do, but the moon knows all my secrets.” — J.M. Wonderland

12. “The sun shines not on us but in us.” — John Muir

13. “Girls just wanna have sun.” — Unknown

14. “Some days you just have to create your own sunshine.” — Sam Sundquist

15. “Once upon a time there was light in my life / But now there's only love in the dark / Nothing I can say / A total eclipse of the heart” — Bonnie Tyler

