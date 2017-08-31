14 Instagram Captions For Your Lake Hair, Don't Care Pictures

Summer is coming to a close, and Labor Day will gracefully show us out the door. Some people go all out for Labor Day Weekend, simply because it will be one of the last chances to soak up those sun rays for awhile. Getting near some water this Labor Day is almost mandatory, and capturing every moment with pictures is a given. Put some real thought into those Instagram captions for the lake so that everyone knows how bittersweet this parting is.

It's a sad game we play, rotating between seasons, but it makes us really appreciate the beauty in time and change. We can't hold on to one season forever, or else we'd never experience the rest of them. So, when you're sitting by a lake this holiday weekend, don't let all of your captions say some sad goodbye. Really cherish the moment and find some captions that not only make it easier for you, but tolerable for the onlookers as well. Clearly, your followers will appreciate your non-clichéd, kind words. If you can't find the words to express how you feel about this last hooray by the lake for awhile, try playing around with a few of these oh-so-relevant quotes.

1. “Time wasted at the lake is time well spent.” — Unknown

2. “A lake carries you into recesses of feeling otherwise impenetrable.” — William Wordsworth

3. “Not every lake dreams to be an ocean. Blessed are the ones who are happy with whom they are.” —Mehmet Murat Ildan

4. “So lovely was the loneliness of a wild lake.” — Edgar Allan Poe

5. “Stay close to the serenity of a lake to meet your own peace of mind.” — Munia Khan

6. “A little tranquil lake is more significant to my life than any big city in the world.” — Munia Khan

7. “If there is magic on this planet, it is contained in water.” — Loren Eiseley

8. “Wherever you go, no matter what the weather, always bring your own sunshine.” — Anthony J. D'Angelo

9. “Nothing is softer or more flexible than water, yet nothing can resist it.” — Lao Tzu

10. “All water has a perfect memory and is forever trying to get back to where it was.” — Toni Morrison

11. “Keeping it reel at the lake.” — Unknown

12. “Lake hair, don't care.” — Unknown

13. “Decks, docks, and flip flops.” — Unknown

14. “You float my boat.” — Unknown

