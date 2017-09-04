14 Instagram Captions To Make Your Ex Jealous, Just Because It Feels Good

There are plenty of articles, books, and quotes about guiding you through getting over a breakup. But what about stuff to help us express our happiness about being over and done with someone undeserving of us? Breakups don't always mean you're in a sad oblivion. Some of us are ready to let every picture reveal our content-as-hell attitude now that we are no longer with our ex. Forget about playing it cool. Post those Instagram captions to make your ex jealous, and keep it pushing because you really are on to much better things.

Call it petty if you want to, but you are only placing the jealousy bait out there. If your ex grabs, that's definitely not your problem. Who wants to be down in the dumps about a breakup anyway? Showing that you are over and done with that portion of your life is empowering, and that's what growth is all about. Social media is our outlet to express ourselves, so take advantage of it and show your ex what they're missing. There's no perfect Instagram caption formula to immediately ignite jealousy from your ex, but some of these may do the trick.

1. “Relationships are like glass. Sometimes it's better to leave them broken than try to hurt yourself putting it back together.” — Unknown

2. “Sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together.” — Marilyn Monroe

3. “When I get sad, I stop being sad and be awesome instead.” — Barney Stinson

4. “One day they'll realize they lost a diamond while playing with worthless stones.” — Turcois Ominek

5. “Never love anybody that treats you like you're ordinary.” — Oscar Wilde

6. “You can't make a man treat you right, but you can make him wish he did.” — Unknown

7. “The only thing more beautiful than the woman that knows what she wants, is the woman that isn't waiting on anybody else to get it for her.” — Unknown

8. “A girl doesn't need anyone who doesn't need her.” — Marilyn Monroe

9. “What a lovely surprise to finally discover how unlonely being alone can be.” — Ellen Burstyn

10. “There are better people in the world, do not let the worst do the worst to you, you deserve the best in life.” — Michael Bassey Johnson

11. “Fall in love with the person who enjoys your Madness. Not an Idiot who forces you to be normal.” — Unknown

12. “I was raised to be an independent woman, not the victim of anything.” — Kamala Harris

13. “Since I met you, I started to understand why all my past relationships ended: so that we could start.” — Robin Raven

14. “Life is too short to waste your time on people who don't respect, appreciate, and value you.” — Roy T. Bennett

Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.