Instagram Is Getting Lit With Too Faced And GlamGlow's Peel-Off Glitter Masks

Glitter and masks, two of the most ‘Grammable beauty trends of 2017, have a sick announcement: They've collaborated on a remix, and your skin/selfies will never be the same. In the past few days, not one, but two, MAJOR beauty companies took to the social media site to tease their upcoming releases with tantalizing visuals. Both brands are launching new, colorful products this season, but where can you buy Too Faced and GlamGlow's glitter-laced peel-off masks? Aside from the fact that I can't think of a more epic mash-up (Will they be dubbed “glasks” or “mitters”?), the products are headed your way sooner than you think.

First, Too Faced co-founder Jerrod Blandino uploaded a black-and-white video of a woman applying, and subsequently removing, a transparent mask chocked full of fine glitter. A cryptic caption follows: “I'm working on something beyond Magical to make your skin Glow!” Currently, there are no more details about when the glitzy mask will debut. It's exciting that Too Faced, purveyor of cruelty-free, whimsically-themed cosmetics, is even venturing into skincare. I imagine drool-worthy packaging in the brand's signature pink, plus a focus on brightening, botanical ingredients, but for now that's just fodder.

Not to be outdone, GlamGlow saw Too Faced and raised them an Insta collage. Two shots reveal their mask formula's black base and larger, star-shaped chunks of glitter, plus more deets on the release: “We love a glitter party! Say hello to #GLITTERMASK, a peel-off firming treatment (with NO leave behind!) launching in @Sephora this Holiday 2017. Serious skincare can be fun.” According to press reps for the brand, it's a glitter version of their tightening and firming Gravitymud, available this holiday season for $69 a pop at Sephora.

Considering that Too Faced and GlamGlow are two of the hottest brands around, expect the fanfare for glitter masks to reach a fever pitch. I'm personally hoping that the close proximity of the announcements fuels a bit of friendly competition, and encourages each brand to glow crazy and release their sparkling potion early.

