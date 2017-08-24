Quantcast

This May Be Your Last Chance To Snag Urban Decay's Naked Palette — And It's Half Off

Alana Peden
I don't mean to alarm you on this fine afternoon, but a beauty all-star is rumored to be heading into retirement. According to a tragically foreboding press release from Urban Decay's public relations team, the Urban Decay Naked Smoky Palette “won't be around for much longer.” Cue a mascara tear —preferably of the brand's new Troublemaker variety, mega-volumizing, packed with nourishing ingredients like vitamin E and alleged to stay put during sex. But enough on that. This is about Smoky.

Certainly, every iteration of the OG Naked palette is a home run in a sold-out stadium, but the series' fourth holds a special place in my heart. Released two years ago to roaring applause, Smoky's shades — from rich-brown Whiskey, to shimmer-grey Dagger, to matte-taupe Password — help me seduce total strangers and impress fellow makeup addicts alike. When a giant cyst forms unceremoniously on my chin, gunmetal plum Smolder draws all the attention to my eyes. Don't even get me started on how helpful the enclosed lookbook — brainchild of brand founding partner and all-around badass Wende Zomnir — is when getting ready slightly buzzed. The twelve-hue lineup of smoky eye special sauce is a total clutch player, boasting fans of every skin tone, including celebs from Jordin Sparks to Diane Kruger.

Urban Decay Naked Smoke Palette

Urban Decay

To honor its storied career, Urban Decay is offering a silver lining to this shadow swan song. Starting August 24, you can score (no, STEAL) Smoky at all UD retailers, both online and in-store (even Sephora and Ulta; hell yeah) at half off its usual $54, for a mere $27. Can you say, “Hate to see you go, but love to watch you leave?”

So whether you've never tried it, it's a Saturday night-staple, or it's simply on your roster, I recommend scooping up a discounted palette pronto. Then, raise the included double-ended brush to Smoky (the palette, not the bear) — it may be gone, but never forgotten.

Alana Peden

Editor

Alana is Senior Editor, Fashion & Beauty at Elite Daily. She looks like an alien and dresses like a kindergartener, which renders her quite the authority on the subjects. When she's not cobbling sentences together, you can find her planning ...
