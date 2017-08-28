6 Mouthwatering Breakfasts To Make With Your Bae This Fall

Once you've come down with a passionate case of fall fever, you're totally here for all things having to do with this wonderful season. From trips to the pumpkin patch with bae, to having cute apple cider doughnut and hot cocoa dates with your main squeezes (in your coordinating flannels, of course), there's so much to cross off your bucket list. Autumn is certainly the most tempting time of year to fall head over heels in love with your surroundings. Not to mention, your taste buds are all about the season, too. After hitting up the trails for a beautiful morning hike with bae, you'll want something seasonally delish to accompany your pumpkin spice coffee, am I right? There are a bunch of yummy breakfasts for fall to make with your boyfriend this fall to start your day off on a sweet note.

We all know belting out Jack Johnson's lyrics, “Make you banana pancakes, pretend like it's the weekend now,” is mandatory for summertime with bae, but since fall is here, those banana pancakes should be replaced with pumpkin spice pancakes and apple cinnamon sugar French toast. It's only appropriate, and it's so fun cooking together. Needless to say, when you're snuggled up with bae all season long, add these fall recipes to your breakfast bucket list.

1. Say Good Morning To These Cheesecake Pancakes

Can we just take one hot second here and give these cheesecake pancakes our undivided attention? Talk about divine. The maple cream sauce on top makes these babies come full-circle to start your day off right.

2. Hello, Baked Banana-Pecan Oatmeal

If you and your boo are major fans of steel-cut oats, this fun and unique spin on the typical breakfast dish was made for you. This recipe is easy, downright delish, and totally perfect to savor on the porch under your flannel blankets. When you're ready to sprinkle the toasted pecans on top and serve it up, make sure your presentation is on point… because this dish deserves it.

3. Apple Cider Pancakes Are Necessary

Even if your bae decides to sleep in, the aroma of this deliciousness going down in the kitchen will definitely entice him to get out of bed STAT. Let's be real here, the warm apple raisin syrup alone sounds too damn good to be true. My mouth is already watering, TBQH.

4. You Had Me At Pumpkin French Toast Casserole

For this French toast casserole recipe, you can actually put it together the night before, and then bake it for breakfast. The chef in this video also says this dish could be served as a dessert… so you can enjoy your leftovers while watching the sun set with your SO. What's sweeter than that?

5. Pair Your Pumpkin Spice Coffee With Apple Crumb Muffins

Who doesn't love some warm apple crumb muffins fresh out of the oven in the fall? This recipe is great because they're the ultimate companions for your morning cup of Joe. Oh, and you'll have more to savor the following morning, too.

6. Apple Pie Rolls FTW

Cinnamon rolls take the win any time of year, but this seasonal twist on this breakfast favorite is straight perfection. The fresh apples paired with this baker's OG cinnamon roll dough will please both of your palates. Needless to say, grab your boo and get going on these fall recipes… because fall fever is already here.

Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.