The Next Eclipse Will be In 2024, Here's What You Can Expect

If by some chance you missed today's solar eclipse, don't panic. Social media's already been-there-saw-that and onto the next one. According to NASA, the next go-around is already in the books, and fanatics are keeping a sharp eye on the path of the 2024 solar eclipse, which is set to take place in early April.

The good news is that while generations before us had to wait a whopping 38 years since the last solar eclipse, we'll only have to sit tight for seven years before witnessing our second.

this gives us ample time to mark our calendars, take off work, and purchase protective eye gear ASAP

We already have an official start and finish for the 2024 solar eclipse.

TimeandDate.com are way ahead of the game, having already issued an official timeline from when the 2024 eclipse will begin and end on April 8. The partial eclipse will kick off at 15:42 UTC, reaching maximum eclipse by 18:17 UTC, and finish off as a partial eclipse at 20:25 UTC.

I don't even know what time I'll be eating breakfast tomorrow, so there's that.

The next solar eclipse will also travel south to north.

The Great American Eclipse traveled from West to East this afternoon, but the next solar eclipse has a route all its own.

Starting in Mexico and making its way up north to Maine, cities like Dallas, Little Rock, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Buffalo, and Montreal will be hit with a total solar eclipse, so plan your lives accordingly.

And if you simply cannot wait until 2024, an annular solar eclipse is scheduled for Oct. 2023.

OK so it's really not much better, now that I think about it, but hey, six is better than seven years closer to another science-themed selfie opp!

This annular solar eclipse, otherwise known as The Ring of Fire eclipse, will take place on Oct. 14 when the moon wiggles its way in between Earth and the sun once again. The difference being that, this time around, the moon won't be close enough to block out all of the light from the sun (translation: you'll be needing those viewer glasses).

Unfortunately Ring of Fire will only be visible from California to Texas, and across parts of Central and South America.

Vacation, anyone?

