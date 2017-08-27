Noah Cyrus' 2017 VMAs Look Proves She's Channeling 2012 Miley

Taking a page from every sister meme ever, Noah Cyrus' 2017 VMA's outfit channels big sis Miley. Neck up, it's Miley circa 2009's The Last Kiss, with long, dark brown layers tumbling from off her shoulders. But neck down: it's prime 2012 Miley, when her style became disjointed, kooky, and overwhelmingly pants-less.

Miley's lil sis Noah Cyrus keeps it shady on the #VMAs red carpet pic.twitter.com/tupsCuH5iy — Dish Nation (@DishNation) August 27, 2017

More to come…

Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.