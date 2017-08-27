Taking a page from every sister meme ever, Noah Cyrus' 2017 VMA's outfit channels big sis Miley in the most obvious ways. Neck up, it's Miley circa 2009's The Last Kiss, with long, dark brown layers tumbling from off her shoulders. But neck down, it's prime 2015 Miley, when her style was best characterized as disjointed, kooky, and overwhelmingly pants-less.

Apparently, pants-less-ness is an inherited trait. Noah strutted the blue VMA carpet in a comfy AF-looking white hoodie, and a white hoodie alone. The Best New Artist nominee continued the all-in-the-family homage with a 2015 Miley staple: black, patent leather thigh-high boots. If you recall, Miley actually hosted the VMA's in 2015, and four of her 15 total outfits included over-the-knee boots. Even more eschewed pants, shorts, or bottoms in general. Noah may be the first to have figured this out, but there's no better way to honor your lineage than to shun pants in solidarity.

More to come…

