This Part Of Your Birth Chart Will Tell You What Areas In Life You'll Probably Mess Up In

Astrology, in my opinion, is best used as a tool to understanding ourselves, and can help point out the parts of us that are likely to go unnoticed or overlooked. Yesterday we covered the Midheaven, the part of your chart that points out where you'll be most successful in your career, or in your public life. But according to spiritualists, our outer world reflects our inner world, and in order to be of service to others, we first have to be of service to ourselves. This is where Chiron comes in, the part of your zodiac chart that shows where you feel like you're bad at life, and therefore, where you have the most healing to do. For this reason, the asteroid Chiron is called “The Wounded Healer” and the sign it's placed in shows just how you'll need to heal.

Find out what sign your Chiron is in using this free natal chart; enter your time and place of birth, and scroll down to the “Asteroids and Chiron” section. If you don't know your birth time, you can find out using this table. Just look for the date that falls closest to right before your birthday, and you'll see what sign your Chiron is in.

Chiron in Aries

Chiron in Aries people lack a sense of self. They feel a deep need to overcome a feeling of worthlessness, and might first find themselves overly attached to their ego. After some time spent focusing on self-discovery, they might find that they learn how to value themselves so that others might as well.

Chiron in Aries tend to suffer from headaches, head wounds, or other injuries in this area — either physical or psychological. Once they learn to value themselves, others will too, and they'll serve as an inspiration to others.

Chiron in Taurus

Chiron in Taurus suffers from a deep sense of neglect. They may not have had the love, attention, or nourishment that they needed in their early lives, and because of this sense of lack, they might reach outside themselves to get what they need.

This could result in overeating, compulsive shopping. The question they need to ask themselves is, what am I asking for from others that I cannot give to myself? They need to develop a sense of faith in themselves, so that they won't have to reach outward to fill these fake voids.

Chiron in Gemini

Chiron in Gemini people suffer from a communication problem. They may feel as though nobody listens to them, or they could feel painfully shy, or they might feel as if they talk too much and annoy others.

A kind of social anxiety plagues them in some way, and they will benefit most by facing their fears — either through public speaking, or through researching and writing to strengthen their sense of confidence in their own voice.

Chiron in Cancer

Chiron in Cancer people feel like outsiders, unlovable and under-nurtured. In order to prove they are lovable, they will overly nurture others, attempting to rescue others in order to feel important and good. The problem with this is that they eventually are taken advantage of so many times that they have to develop a sense of boundaries. By respecting and caring for themselves before everyone else, they will actually be more effectively helpful to others in the long run.

Chiron in Leo

Chiron in Leo suffers from unrealized potential. They are incredibly creative, but their talents go unnoticed and unrecognized, and they need to work on developing the creativity that they've somehow stifled, based on experiences in childhood. Perhaps they were forced to perform and have chosen to stifle their creative talents, or they feel eclipsed by the talents of others in their families.

Through engaging in their creativity in a safe environment, they'll find a deep well of creativity within them just waiting to be released.

Chiron in Virgo

Chiron in Virgo people tend to have a lot of issues around their own health. They could become hypochondriacs, or they could completely neglect their health and live in chaos, but all of this behavior stems from a belief that something is somehow “wrong” with them.

They could commit to several 12-step programs and spend their lives hiding out in these circles, avoiding life outside of them. The benefit is this: Virgo and Chiron work well together, and people with this Chiron placement are more likely to learn to heal themselves and create wholeness within than any other placement.

Chiron in Libra

Chiron in Libra is an indication of relationship problems. This placement is likely to lead to codependent relationships, problems connecting to another, or they might feel like no matter what they do, their relationships fail.

They may put relationships above everything else including themselves, and so it's their karmic duty to learn that they can stand strong on their own before engaging in a healthy relationship with another person.

Chiron in Scorpio

Chiron in Scorpio deals with issues of powerlessness. They feel powerless under the weight of their own sensitivity and intuition, and may hide from others to protect themselves. They also may undergo a great deal of tragedy in their lives, feeling as though death is always waiting for them, or they might feel dead inside, as their emotional lives are too much for them to take and so they paralyze themselves.

The more they realize that change is inevitable, the more they open up to their own feelings, they will free themselves of a self-imposed prison.

Chiron in Sagittarius

Chiron in Sagittarius people might feel like their lives are one long enduring spiritual crisis. They might feel as if they are constantly trying to break from the restrictions and traditions of whatever philosophy they've embraced, and it causes them to feel truly lost.

After some time, they might discover that they don't need to subscribe to one particular spiritual truth, but that they can take a little bit of everything and leave the rest. They don't need to be an expert in any one thing. Modest teachers are the most effective.

Chiron in Capricorn

Chiron in Capricorn people work hard to prove themselves, to the point at which their work ethic becomes unhealthy. They might have been ignored in their childhood, and so they try to stand out in the world and to get the love and admiration they crave by earning it. This attitude, that love is something to be “earned,” is extremely harmful. It isn't until they hit bottom that they'll realize that love is something they deserve, not for their work, but because they exist.

Chiron in Aquarius

Chiron in Aquarius people are extremely uncomfortable in large groups. They feel like they don't fit in and because of social rejection, either perceived or real, they tend to isolate. They may stick to hanging out with only those who agree with their ideas, or they might stubbornly ignore the ideas that aren't their own. Joining with groups of others that encourage everyone to express their individuality will help them to feel comfortable in their own skin.

Chiron in Pisces

Chiron in Pisces usually is overly attached to a sense of inner crisis. They will play the martyr, failing to take responsibility for creating their own reality, or they will fall into drug use or a morose sensibility, lacking the willpower to pick themselves up and dust themselves off.

By closely examining their problems with an unwavering honesty, they'll discover what they are responsible for, and what they are not responsible for. Only then can they be of help to themselves and others, and stop overly depending on the people around them, or attracting people who weigh them down.

