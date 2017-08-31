Pumpkin Spice Latte Deodorant Is Here, So Get Ready For Your Pits To Smell Delicious

While some of us desperately cling to the final days of the season, others are like, “see ya summer 2017, it's been real.” This passionate, especially vocal subset of people — I'll call them pumpkin heads — can't wait for fall foliage, suede booties, and of course, pumpkin spice everything. And I'm here to tell them where to buy Native's pumpkin spice latte deodorant, because I can't think of anything more festive than having PSL permeating from your pits all day long.

Not only does the trendy deodorant boast a h*cking delish scent that'll make you miss your mom, but a best-selling formula free of aluminum and powered by cool, all natural ingredients. The star, Acidophilus, might sound familiar: it's a healthy bacteria produced naturally by the body, found everywhere from Dannon yogurt to female genitals. That's right, it may be between your legs right now, battling bad bacteria and preventing UTIs and yeast infections. A hero of an ingredient, if you ask me. When applied topically to your armpits, Acidophilus (plus other probiotics found in the stick) go full on Taylor Swift in the “Look What You Made Me Do” video on stench-causing bacteria. That is to say, they fight literally every bad bacteria they have real or imagined beef with, while a blend of sweet-smelling oils (coconut, jojoba, castor bean) keep your skin smelling like the inside of a Starbucks. Un. Real.

The PSL stick ($12; nativecos.com) is for sale online, but if that's not enough motivation to click “add to cart,” consider the shocking study that determined pumpkin is the most sexually arousing scent for men. (Maybe it's that mom thing?) So if your plans for fall involve more than a few romps in leaf piles, you might want to stock up on the stuff. Or, if you don't give two hoots what dudes think, perhaps the deodorant's lack of aluminum, which has been linked to breast cancer and endocrine disruption in the past, will call for your naturalista soul. Those studies haven't proven a conclusive connection yet, but many simply avoid the ingredient for peace of mind.

Combine all that in a portable tube with a sleek, minimalist design, and this stick is everything but basic. Go forth and permeate, pumpkin heads.

