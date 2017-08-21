5 Ways To View The Solar Eclipse Today If You Never Got Those Glasses

The Great American Eclipse viewing is today and we could not be any more excited. However, if you are anything like me, then you may have people up and down your Facebook timeline asking, “How can I see the solar eclipse without glasses? What do I do?!”

Indeed, such a universal event is a big deal, so this case of FOMO is absolutely legitimate. In all honesty, you really shouldn't be missing out on this. The last time something like this happened was almost 40 years ago, so all the extra steps you'd need to take to view this can easily be considered worth it to experience this. When nature is in ultimate action, you should experience it fully.

If you didn't completely prepare, I have good news. Even if you haven't gotten the chance to buy the solar eclipse glasses you keep seeing photos of, there are still alternative ways to safely view the sun and the moon align.

However, I do have to warn you: a few of the ways to see this astronomical viewing are a bit of a reach and take a lot of effort. But hey, this is a big deal. So if you're going to reach, at least let it be for the planet's sake right?

1. Stay In The House

5 Stages of Binge Watching Your Favorite TV Show [5TAGES]

You simply won't be viewing nature's phenomenon in person — and that's OK. Eyesight comes first. So whip out your device of choice and head to NASA, where they'll be live streaming the eclipse starting from 1 p.m. ET. You can also view the eclipse on all the major networks, including ABC, NBC, CBS, PBS, CNN, Fox, and cable outlets.

If you go the NASA route, you'll have views of the eclipse from balloons, satellites, and telescopes, so it honestly might be even better than seeing it IRL.

2. Head To The Nearest Eclipse Viewing Event

Although you'd still be viewing a live stream, at least you have the opportunity to experience nature's wonder with other people. There are tons of libraries hosting eclipse viewing events. You don't have to be alone while watching the universe literally do its thing.

3. Create Some DIY Eclipse Glasses

You don't necessarily have to buy solar glasses if you know how to make them. There are tons of ways to create these sun-blockers, like from a cereal box, a shoe box, and other approved alternatives. So, if you have the patience to get a bit creative, then absolutely go for it. This is your universe. You have every right to make it an entire event.

4. Use Kitchen Tools

How To Make "Green" Guacamole

According to Business Insider, you don't even have to build an entire contraption. You can use a colander to project the light from the eclipse onto a piece of paper or cardboard so you can get a glimpse of the effect.

5. Rely On Yourself

No one had glasses. Viewing party in Downtown San Diego with paper! #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/wusYEmyNEE — Nikki Jimenez (@njimenez100) August 21, 2017

Admittedly, this one is a bit of a stretch, but hey, it's a method, so it worked for someone. According to Thrillist,

One method the American Astronomical Society offered is taking your hands and, again, with your back to the sun, holding them up in a lattice-like, fingers-criss-crossed pattern over a patch of sidewalk. You'll be able to see the eclipse shine through on the shadows projected onto the sidewalk. You can get the same effect from standing under the leaves of a tree, too.

So what are you waiting for? Choose your favorite way to watch the eclipse and get out there — or online.

Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.