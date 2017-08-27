Taylor Swift's “LWYMMD” Looks Served Up Classic Britney Spears Vibes

After being accused of borrowing heavily from Beyoncé, Taylor Swift's looks in the “Look What You Made Me Do” video went in an astonishing direction that absolutely no one expected: Britney Spears. Pure, unbridled, 2003-heyday Britney Spears. Altogether, the music video for “Look What You Made Me Do” is rife with pop culture references, such as the line 'em up dancing of Beyoncé's “Formation” and the bird cage performance prison of both Miley Cyrus and Lindsay Lohan. But nothing is so prominently woven into the narrative as B. Spears.

From the way the video cuts from one scenario the another, to the quick-change artist fashion and synthetic beats, T.Swift leaves no Brit Brit music video trope unturned—particularly with her fashion. At the 40 second mark, an Old Hollywood, red lipstick-bearing Taylor is bathing in and biting on diamonds, which echoes not only the retro glam makeup Britney sports in Lucky, but the poor, lonely little rich girl ethos. The black leather-clad Taylor wrangling the podium at one minute 50 seconds? Straight up Toxic, complete with tough-girl catsuit and red accents. And if you look closely at the parade of Taylor personalities at three minutes 54 seconds, you'll spot Tay in a scarlet ringleader's costume, as if plucked directly out of Circus.

Head over to Twitter to see reactions from fans who tuned into Taylor and saw the 0riginal Pop Princess.

I could see Britney Spears doing that Taylor swift song and video. And the bad girl image would be more believable.#VMAs pic.twitter.com/DBWNLuyC7R — Krystle (@SeKretServerAKA) August 28, 2017

Taylor Swift trying to be a Britney Spears bad girl sounds like a guidance counselor trying to make a rap song about how drugs aren't cool — Charlie (@CharlieWisco) August 25, 2017

Taylor Swift just mixed in a video:

Thriller by MJ

Formation by Beyoncé

S&M by Rihanna

Womanizer by Britney Spears.

Original. #VMAs — STARBOY (@Djoker_92) August 28, 2017

Liked Taylor Swift's #LWYMMDmusicvideo but yeah … def some imagery looking a little TOO much like Britney Spears & Beyoncé. #VMAs — GLITZBURGH ✨ (@Glitzburgh) August 28, 2017

Is Taylor Swift Britney Spears now? — Ferris (@ferrisfitless) August 28, 2017

Taylor swift = Present day Britney Spears — Kidd Huddy (@HuddyRP) August 26, 2017

