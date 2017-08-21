The Eclipse Started In Oregon, Here's Where It's Headed Today

So you may have already heard of one of the greatest events (if not the greatest event) that could take place in the universe, and that is The Great American Eclipse. For a quick refresher, The Great American Eclipse, also known as the solar eclipse, is when the earth, the moon and the sun travel in perfect alignment, and it's happening today. But where does the eclipse start?

It's mesmerizing because the moon literally performs its ability to completely cover the sun, to the point where broad daylight suddenly becomes night. But with such an awe-filled moment, there are questions that need to be answered! Does it appear out of nowhere and simply begin to align itself? Like… what is this really about?

It's fine if you don't know; I'm here to enlighten you. The eclipse will take a very direct path across America today, passing through Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Wyoming, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia.

But first thing's first: here is where the solar eclipse begins and ends.

The first destination of today's solar eclipse was Oregon, just after 10 a.m. PT. The moon passed through Oregon's cities of Newport, Corvallis, Albany, Salem, Madras, John Day, and Ontario, according to the New York Times. What marked the start of the event is when the moon made its first contact with the sun, and get this: when totality hit Oregon, the moon and sun were moving at a rapid speed of 2,955 miles per hour.

So Where Was The Eclipse Before Oregon?

It seems that before touching Orgeon, the moon was just chillin' in the universe, as not even the moon's shadow touched any landmass or island.

Along with Oregon being the first to experience the celestial event, it is also, apparently, the best state to view the moon and the sun's alignment as well. While the rest of the United States offers a longer duration of totality, according to The Great American Eclipse, sections of the eclipse path in Oregon offers the best weather prospects anywhere along the entire eclipse path.

From there on, the moon and the sun will continue pushing on until they arrive at their ultimate destination: South Carolina. Arriving at just before 6 p.m. PT, do note that this celestial partnership takes about an easy hour and a half to travel across the country. #TravelGoals.

Once in South Carolina, totality will slow down to a speed of 1,502 miles per hour, which… isn't exactly slow but, hey.

Shout out to the universe for being so vast in wonderment and awe.

