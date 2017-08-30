Here's What Ivanka Trump Can Learn From Chelsea Clinton's Harvey Response

If you happened to have taken a peek at Chelsea Clinton's Twitter over the course of Hurricane Harvey's recent, tragic destruction, here are a few things you might have learned. There's a way to donate diapers to low-income families in Texas, Houston food banks are looking for volunteers, there's a phone number residents can call if they're in need of food and shelter, and many, many more useful tidbits. In case you were wondering, there was a large discrepancy between Ivanka Trump's and Chelsea Clinton's responses to Hurricane Harvey.

Let's start with Trump's social media response. The first daughter tweeted twice about Hurricane Harvey, first sending out a government link for preparation tips, and then following up with a thank you to first responders.

On the surface, both of those messages are all fine and good. But then, in the midst of a climbing death count in Houston and the storm currently slamming down in the Beaumont-Port Arthur region of Texas, Trump started tweeting about tax reform. The first daughter returned to social media to tout her father's new plan, spew something vague about the American Dream (is it just me or is her Twitter aesthetic becoming more and more like her father's??) and post a smiling group shot.

For those in #HurricaneHarvey's path, we are praying for you. Please check out https://t.co/5gj8TKqo6J for preparedness tips. Stay safe! — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 25, 2017

As we pray for those affected by #HurricaneHarvey, let us also honor all of the brave heroes and first responders. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/fsQyR06Zxf — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 28, 2017

Joining @realDonaldTrump in Missouri today as he announces the plan for #TaxReform to empower ALL Americans! — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 30, 2017

We must reform our tax code so that all Americans can succeed in our modern economy & achieve the American Dream! #TaxReform pic.twitter.com/qTkn2Uivjt — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 30, 2017

It just seems really tone-deaf, doesn't it? The most pressing issue facing America at this very moment is the current, ongoing devastation of a moving hurricane, and now is probably not the time to be tweeting about taxes. And if you think two tweets were enough to send a message of hope and help to the people of Texas, let's take a gander at Chelsea Clinton's twitter.

Call her an overachiever, but Clinton really wants to spread as much practical, useful information as possible to help those affected by the hurricane.

As of Aug. 30, literally her ENTIRE Twitter feed is filled with tweets and retweets about resources for victims and those who want to contribute.

Give relief to those affected by #HurricaneHarvey

• Call 1-800-SAL-ARMY

• Text "STORM" to 51555

• Donate online at https://t.co/Tr6pwCDM4n pic.twitter.com/KYkx87gOBU — Salvation Army USA (@SalvationArmyUS) August 25, 2017

FREE FOOD in LAKE JACKSON- Free breakfast and lunch at the Lake Jackson Intermediate School through Friday. Open to anyone. Spread the word! — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) August 30, 2017

If you have an animal emergency, inquiry or report related to #Harvey, please call our Animal Emergency Response Hotline at 713-861-3010. pic.twitter.com/T1iUc8fvy7 — Houston SPCA (@HoustonSPCA) August 29, 2017

Thank you Shelley. Hope others will consider using their @amazon rewards points to support Texas Diaper Bank's vital #Harvey relief work https://t.co/leZJm65rkw — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 30, 2017

If you have @SouthwestAir Rapid Rewards Points, pls consider giving them to @TeamRubicon to help their #HarveyRelief https://t.co/gfRtoCp2iR — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 28, 2017

She also took the time to address Donald Trump bragging about his crowd size to hurricane victims, by retweeting this:

Honestly, what is wrong with him? This is not a thing a normal human being says. https://t.co/qDhTla2IcH — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) August 29, 2017

While it's probably not the most completely proactive move to compare Clinton's and Trump's social media presence at this point – it is useful to compare Trump's and her father's accounts.

As in, both of them are trying to talk about tax reform right now.

Will be leaving for Missouri soon for a speech on tax cuts and tax reform – so badly needed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2017

Oh, and the president has also managed to squeeze in some commentary on the subject of North Korea and Mexico as well.

With Mexico being one of the highest crime Nations in the world, we must have THE WALL. Mexico will pay for it through reimbursement/other. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

The U.S. has been talking to North Korea, and paying them extortion money, for 25 years. Talking is not the answer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2017

Now is really, really not the time to push the whole border wall narrative and yell about North Korea. Nor is it a time to start yelling about fake news either (yup, he did that too). In fact, wouldn't it be a novel approach to drop all of the negativity for a bit?

Note to the Trumps. Always follow Chelsea Clinton's Twitter for a lesson in being a class-act/overall empathetic human being.

Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.