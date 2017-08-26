Incredible Photos Of Hurricane Harvey Devastation Show What It's Like In Texas

Like Us On Facebook

Hurricane Harvey hit the Gulf coast of Texas on Aug. 25, ripping off roofs, causing major flooding and leaving approximately 250,000 people without electricity. The storm's category has been downgraded to a tropical storm as of Saturday afternoon, with wind speeds reaching around 80 miles per hour. Though the full extent of damage on the area isn't yet clear, photos and videos of Hurricane Harvey show a devastating effect.

The storm is expected to continue into the middle of next week, and, according to The New York Times, meteorologists estimate that there could be three feet worth of rain from Corpus Christi to Houston.

The first fatality was reported Saturday afternoon. A victim was killed in a house fire in Rockport, Aransas County, one of the areas hit hardest by the storm, according to CNN. Rockport's Mayor Charles Wax said that emergency workers are beginning to go house to house, to check in on residents and take note of the damages inflicted on their properties. The city experienced a delay in their emergency response system because cellphone service went down.

Houston was also effected by torrential downpour, according to The Chicago Tribune, with rain falling at almost 3 inches per hour and major flooding. Residents received mixed messages about leaving the area — Gov. Greg Abbott suggested evacuation, while Houston authorities discouraged people from taking to the roads, where flooding was most likely to occur.

Either way, officials are bracing for the worst. Eric Blake, a specialist at the National Hurricane Center in Miami, told the Chicago Tribune,

Our focus is shifting to the extreme and potentially historic levels of flooding that we could see.

Pictures of the devastation have been rolling in on social media.

Snaps of upturned cars, collapsed houses and palm trees sinking below the surface of water, are filling up the hashtag #HurricaneHarvey on Twitter.

Port Aransas took a direct hit from Hurricane Harvey. Here is a scene on Highway 361. #stxwx pic.twitter.com/ET8Y6Mc6lZ — Tim Archuleta (@CallerTim) August 26, 2017

Coyote takes cover under nearby barn as Hurricane #Harvey rips through Texas https://t.co/EH9VjumfL7 pic.twitter.com/st9tin3Wsq — ABC News (@ABC) August 26, 2017

Our reporters @David_Lohr and @RoqPlanas are on the ground in Texas covering #HurricaneHarvey. Filmed on U.S. Route 59: pic.twitter.com/AzGN6rXCHl — HuffPost (@HuffPost) August 26, 2017

Security footage caught the moment winds from Hurricane #Harvey blew out the windows of a Corpus Christi salon: https://t.co/Chn96OX15s pic.twitter.com/OKQtPOmYUM — ABC News (@ABC) August 26, 2017

"There's widespread devastation" in Rockport, Texas, from Hurricane Harvey, Mayor Charles Wax tells CNN https://t.co/aWeUUozeQu pic.twitter.com/GeBgrIxpNs — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) August 26, 2017

WATCH: Video taken from an NOAA aircraft shows inside the eye of Hurricane Harvey (via Chris Mehta/NOAA) pic.twitter.com/GK5aXSr6Fz — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 26, 2017

Photos show destruction and flooding after Hurricane Harvey made landfall last night (: @GettyImages) https://t.co/47IeUzw2AV pic.twitter.com/V999l5Hur8 — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) August 26, 2017

.@RobMarciano is in Port Lavaca, Texas, where heavy wind and rain from Hurricane #Harvey are battering the coast https://t.co/Chn96PeBX0 pic.twitter.com/uLAOUpzT03 — ABC News (@ABC) August 26, 2017

Photo shows police officer trying to save American flag during Hurricane Harvey (via Aransas Pass Police Department) pic.twitter.com/M9gj1CPaMf — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 26, 2017

Video shows storm surge and high winds as Hurricane Harvey made landfall near Rockport, Texas https://t.co/q6nPbVFw7D pic.twitter.com/XA9atswNI3 — CNN (@CNN) August 26, 2017

Ferocious winds rip through North Padre Island as Hurricane #Harvey hits the coast of Texas https://t.co/GuH5jyDOQl pic.twitter.com/DIVQlRYQ2S — ABC News (@ABC) August 26, 2017

Harvey is the first major hurricane to make landfall since 2005, when four major hurricanes — including the deadly Katrina — hit the United States. Katrina alone killed an estimated 1,200 people.

Those affected by the storm are going to need help putting their lives back together. If you want to reach out and help the victims, The Weather Channel's website recommends donating to The Red Cross or The Salvation Army, as well as giving blood if you're in the area.

