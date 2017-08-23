Donald Trump Just Essentially Promised To Pardon Joe Arpaio, And Twitter Is Furious

Donald Trump has been teasing whether or not he'll pardon convicted former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio for the past week, and on Tuesday night he doubled down on the possibility. At a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, Trump essentially said he would pardon Arpaio in front of a crowd of supporters, and the internet was. Not. Happy. On social media, tweets about Trump's promise to pardon Joe Arpaio quickly took off.

At the Aug. 22 rally, Trump asked a crowd of his supporters how they felt about Arpaio, who was convicted of criminal contempt in late July after refusing a court order to stop racial profiling.

“By the way, I'm just curious — do the people in this room like Sheriff Joe?” Trump asked. The crowd erupted in cheers, with many standing up and chanting their support of Arpaio. Trump continued, “So was Sheriff Joe convicted for doing his job?” The crowd yelled a chorus of “yeah!”

Trump went on,

He shoulda had a jury, but you know what? I'll make a prediction. I think he's gonna be just fine, OK? But! But, I won't do it tonight, because I don't want to cause any controversy. Is that OK? All right? But Sheriff Joe can feel good.

Well. That seems pretty clear.

The comments on Arpaio also came only shortly after Trump pushed back on criticism that he hadn't responded harshly enough to white supremacy in Charlottesville, Virginia, saying that he “openly called for unity, healing, and love,” but overlooking the “many sides” comments that had drawn fire in the first place.

So Twitter found it pretty ironic that he chose to follow that defense with a coded promise to pardon someone accused of racism.

Trump says he'll pardon Sheriff Arpaio, avowed racist. A slap in the face to people of color traumatized by Charlottesville. #phoenixrally — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 23, 2017

Trump -"I'm not a racist"

Trump 1/2 hour later-We're losing our Confederate heritage and I love Joe Arpaio #PhoenixRally — Jackie (@LiberalMmama) August 23, 2017

Holy Shit! Trump promises to pardon joe arpaio #PhoenixRally

Unhinged!!! #TrumpResign — Olga_Lautman NYC ✨ (@olgaNYC1211) August 23, 2017

Trump does this whole speech about how he's not a racist, and then gives a coded promise that he is going to pardon Joe Arpaio #PhoenixRally — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) August 23, 2017

Arpaio is a polarizing figure in conversations about undocumented immigrants, racism, and racial profiling. A former Maricopa County sheriff, Arpaio's office was accused of racial profiling for targeting Latinos for immigration enforcement operations, zeroing in on Hispanic neighborhoods for sweeps and “pre textual” traffic stops, and subsequently found guilty in 2013, per AZ Central.

The office was ordered by a federal court to put a stop to its immigration roundups, but ignored the order. And it came back to bite Arpaio personally; on July 31, U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton found Arpaio guilty of criminal contempt for “flagrant disregard” of the order, according to The Los Angeles Times. He faces six months in jail, and sentencing is scheduled for early October.

So when on Aug. 14, Trump suggested shortly after a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, left one dead — and shortly after he declined to denounce white supremacy in his initial response to the violence — that he might pardon Arpaio, it struck a chord.

And when he effectively promised it again after defending that same response, it was even worse.

"I'm not a racist. And to show I'm not a racist I'm going to pardon a super-famous racist." #PhoenixRally — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) August 23, 2017

Trump has just promised the crowd at the #PhoenixRally that he will pardon Sheriff Joe Arpaio at some point the future. #TrumpRally — Girls Really Rule. (@girlsreallyrule) August 23, 2017

Trump hints he will pardon Sheriff Joe Arpaio but won't do it tonight because he doesn't want to cause any controversy. #PhoenixRally — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 23, 2017

Trump makes an Arpaio prediction: "I think he's going to be just fine." A pardon would be excusing racist policing policies. #PhoenixRally — Civil Rights (@civilrightsorg) August 23, 2017

Trump just publicly promised to pardon Joe Arpaio in the county thousands were terrorized by his illegal profiling #PhoenixRally — Christian Democrats (@ChristianDems) August 23, 2017

@realDonaldTrump just promised to pardon Arpaio He just backed a bigot He just undermined the justice system#PhoenixRally — cmo (@96point8percent) August 23, 2017

Trump has said more glowing things about himself and Joe Arpaio than he has about Heather Heyer. This man is deranged. #PhoenixRally — Ⓜike (@JasperJay40) August 23, 2017

At #PhoenixRally, Trump talked about Law & Order; but he wants to pardon "Joe Arpaio" who was found guilty of violating the law. #Hypocrite — Vru (@kalvinnie) August 23, 2017

This man is insane. His just about pardoned Arpaio on live TV. So everyone matters except Latinos? 45 need to go ! #PhoenixRally — tracey welch (@traceywelch4) August 23, 2017

Joe Arpaio is no hero, he's a monster who tortured Americans, and humiliated immigrants. #PhoenixRally — Brianda Quiñones (@BriandaQuinones) August 23, 2017

If Trump pardons Sheriff Joe Arpaio, he is welcoming more racism, systematic oppression, and lawlessness into the country. #PhoenixRally — alex b (@gayJebBush) August 23, 2017

Trump then — thematically — went on to relate undocumented immigrants with violent crime, saying that the people of Arizona know about, “lost lives, the drugs, the gangs, the cartels, the crisis of smuggling and trafficking” as a consequence of undocumented immigration. He also suggested that immigration enforcement was “liberating” towns in Long Island.

Contrary to Trump's claims, immigrants are actually less likely to commit crimes than people born in the United States, and there's no evidence to say that undocumented immigrants are any different. But, that doesn't seem to matter to Trump.

Welp. Once you've broken 1,000 false claims, what's a few more?

Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.