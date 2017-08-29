This Detail On Melania Trump's Hurricane Harvey Outfit Is Such A Weird Humblebrag

Donald and Melania Trump are making quite a stir with their visit to hurricane-stricken Texas on Tuesday, Aug. 29. But it's not just the logistics or the speeches sparking conversation, it's also the first lady's sartorial choices. After starting the trip with questionable footwear, Melania Trump wore a “FLOTUS” hat while surveying the damage of Hurricane Harvey.

Let's make that clear for you, dear reader. Trump donned a baseball cap — much like the “Make America Great Again” headwear made famous by her husband's presidential campaign — with the acronym “FLOTUS” on it. The hat itself is black with white lettering. The font of the white lettering, naturally, seems to be the same serif font as seen on the “MAGA” hats. It's all about the branding.

The first lady matched her husband, who was also wearing a baseball cap. His, however, was simple white with giant lettering reading “USA.”

This was not Trump's first questionable fashion choice of the day. Earlier on Tuesday, she donned black stilettos to board Marine One on her way to Texas with the president. This sparked a lot of — let's be real — bad Twitter jokes about wearing stilettos to a flooded disaster zone. She changed into some bright white kicks once she got to Texas.

Trump's disaster chic look, compete with Top Gun sunglasses, got Twitter going all over again once she donned that cap, especially with jokes about her husband.

trump stares at melania, he has no idea who she is.

aide: "put on your hat"

*melania puts on flotus hat*

trump: Ohhhhhh youre the latest one — Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 29, 2017

#Melania She walked into the flood zone

Like she was walking on a yacht

Her hat strategically said FLOTUS

Standing next to a fat, apricot. pic.twitter.com/nZkeRBkTYS — ■The Borg Queen■ (@The_Borg_Queen_) August 29, 2017

That awkward moment when Melania has to wear a FLOTUS hat so Donald remembers who she is #25thAmendmentNow pic.twitter.com/9eOzdE34wP — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) August 29, 2017

Melania Trump is now thoughtfully wearing a hat saying FLOTUS so we know who she is — Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) August 29, 2017

Melania then: *Walks onto plane with heels* Dems: *TRIGGERED* Melania now: *Wears #FLOTUS hat* Dems: *TRIGGERED* Good job Melania! pic.twitter.com/SeJ5whHv03 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 29, 2017

Surprised nobody else noticed the back of Melania's FLOTUS hat. pic.twitter.com/CzAdG7g3iR — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) August 29, 2017

While the hat prompted jokes, there were many who spoke out in praise of the former model's sartorial choices.

Melania changed clothes to simple duds & flats for the visit. Still rocks her look. Love her FLOTUS hat!#hatersbackoff — Bearzus (@bearzus) August 29, 2017

But wait, is Melania sporting a FLOTUS trucker hat? https://t.co/OBQ0oAgtTT — ap (@ayyperks) August 29, 2017

Ponytail, baseball hat and sneakers and Melania STILL looks perfect!! — Jezzie (@Jezzie_K) August 29, 2017

To others, that “FLOTUS” detail was deemed super inappropriate to wear to a place where at least 11 people died, according to The Los Angeles Times. It was like a strange version of humblebrag and branding all put together.

Melania–the stiletto heels I can forgive, but it takes a special kind of callousness to wear a FLOTUS hat to a flood zone. #HoustonFloods — Lori Cortiglia (@Latebutsoon) August 29, 2017

Cannot believe Melania is wearing that hat visiting flooded areas with FLOTUS on ur hat ‍♀️ — @Lins1969 (@Lins1969_) August 29, 2017

Melania's hat is an embarrassment. So self-centered. I'm thinking a "TEXAS" hat might be much more appropriate. — Jenny Davidoff Cook (@JennyD450) August 29, 2017

I know this is picky but why in the world is Melania wearing a hat that says FLOTUS? Is she hawking this hat like DJT is his? — Sandra Hall (@BushallSam1) August 29, 2017

Bit insensitive Melania wearing that hat in a flood stricken region. FLOTUS. .."float us". And why does she feel the need to be labeled? — Heidi Nicholson (@HeidiNicholso18) August 29, 2017

From her hat to her heels, Trump is definitely not having her best day as FLOTUS.

Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.