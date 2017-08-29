Trump Fans Are Calling Out Obama's Reaction To Katrina But There's One Major Catch

Twelve years ago on Aug. 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina made landfall and went on to devastate New Orleans. This anniversary comes as President Donald Trump is faced with destruction in Texas and Louisiana from Hurricane Harvey. So, naturally, people are tweeting about President Barack Obama's response to Katrina and comparing it to Trump's response to Harvey.

There's just one, um, kind of major issue with that comparison. You see, Katrina happened in 2005. Obama became President of the United States in 2009. So, well, you see, President Barack Obama's response to Hurricane Katrina literally does not exist because Obama was not president during Katrina. Are we clear on that?

Apparently a whole bunch of Trump supporters (or at least Obama haters) are really, really not clear on that. Throughout Tuesday, tweets have been showing up claiming that Obama's response to Katrina was terrible and that Trump's doing a better job than Obama did with Katrina. Tweets are also claiming that Obama was golfing during Hurricane Katrina.

Again, let's clarify: Obama was not president when Hurricane Katrina hit. That hurricane's response was bungled by the administration of Republican President George W. Bush. I mean, at the very least, don't you all remember Kanye West's whole “George Bush doesn't care about black people” iconic moment? That was about Hurricane Katrina and then-President Bush.

Some folks (who may, in fact, be bots, and not living folks), clearly don't remember that well enough:

Looking up "Obama Katrina" is a fun game for discovering people who somehow have zero memory beyond four years ago. pic.twitter.com/Va4r6PFNhs — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) August 28, 2017

He didn't go golfing like Obama did during Katrina #MAGA — JosephMarina310 (@648_310) August 29, 2017

Katrina: Aug 2005 Obama: Sworn in as POTUS Jan 20, 2009 Congratulations, you're officially the dumbest bastard on Twitter pic.twitter.com/ydJlZm1gVx — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) August 28, 2017

How come we never saw Obama helping the Katrina victims? Oh, thats right he was golfing at that time. — Margaret Hochdoerfer (@MargaretHochdo2) August 27, 2017

Was the Obama team ready for Katrina? — Maurice Bourgeois (@SuckLeafs) August 25, 2017

There are many people responding to correct the record on tweets that have since been deleted, and lots of people saying their tweets about Obama and Katrina were satirical.

And, again, there are lots of these dumb tweets coming from what appear to be bots. But, as April Reign points out, bots have influence. Obama haters looking for more reasons to hate Obama will see those bots' tweets, not know they're bots, and think the information is real.

That's Fake News, my friends.

Quick note about this bot thing happening. Multiple bots are saying "Trump is a better president. Obama was golfing during Katrina!" pic.twitter.com/ioVrUlY3lQ — April (@ReignOfApril) August 29, 2017

So we rational folks could just overlook the bots. But the bots feed into the narrative and actual ignorant humans buy into it. pic.twitter.com/ELYRO6n6n8 — April (@ReignOfApril) August 29, 2017

That's how propaganda starts. #FakeNews disseminated & latched onto by low-thinking folks who want to believe the lie/untruth. Do you see? pic.twitter.com/hhdKnqBKxc — April (@ReignOfApril) August 29, 2017

So, with that in mind, I'm going to repeat the Real News: Barack Obama was not president when Hurricane Katrina hit. Therefore, it is impossible to compare President Obama's response to Katrina to President Trump's response to Harvey.

On this anniversary of #HurricaneKatrina making landfall let us never forget… Barack Obama wasn't president. Stay in school kiddos. pic.twitter.com/qnBxOVTbZF — Schatz ‍♂️ (@emjbourne) August 29, 2017

Meanwhile, this whole Fake News idea that Obama screwed up with Hurricane Katrina isn't actually a new thing. In fact, a 2013 poll showed that a third of Louisiana Republicans blamed Obama for the government's failed response to Katrina.

So one more time, say it with me now: Obama was not president when Hurricane Katrina hit.

