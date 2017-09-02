Melania Trump's Outfit For Her Second Texas Visit Is Giving Everyone Major Deja Vu

Way back on Aug. 29, Melania Trump boarded a flight to storm-ravaged Houston, Texas wearing a pair of black stilettos. Twitter quickly lit up with confusion, anger and smatterings of amusement that the first lady opted to head to a flood zone wearing a pair of supremely spikey heels. Well, undeterred by the haters, Melania Trump wore heels to Texas for the second time in a row on Sept. 2, providing another opportunity for social media to butt heads over what I'll call #heelgate2017.

On Saturday, the Trumps touched town in Houston to meet with Hurricane Harvey victims and sit down with members of the Texas congressional delegation. Trump immediately drew criticism – again – for boarding a flight wearing pair of ultra-high heels, en route to an area that had just been hit by a historically large flood. Each time, people took to social media to complain that it was an inappropriate occasion to wear heels, and that it made zero sense to wear stilettos on your way to a recent hurricane zone.

It should be noted that in both cases, the first lady changed into sneakers later that in the day. But, perhaps it's more the fact that Trump felt the need to make a (probably expensive) fashion statement en route to an area that had been hit with such tragedy and had experienced such loss, that had people up in arms. You can almost picture the calculations that went into her plane outfit, which makes the whole thing kind of icky. The heels are showy, and there's a self-conscious, self-centered feeling around playing dress up before heading to a hurricane zone.

But the first lady also had her defenders. Trump supporters shot back at criticisms, using the opportunity to applaud Trump for not letting the allegedly footwear-obsessed Mainstream Media cramp her style.

Good for Melania, she is wearing snakeskin high heels, in your face MSM. — Bill Powers (@BillPowers9) September 2, 2017

Good for you Melania, show them you dont care of what they where complaining for your high heels. — Helene Bevilacqua (@HeleneBevilacq4) September 2, 2017

So proud of you @FLOTUS for wearing heels again and for not letting the media or anyone ever try to change you! God Bless you Melania! ❤️ — Lynnie (@TweetThisBabe) September 2, 2017

FLOTUS slays in heels heading back to Texas again! Fake News can suck it! So savage! #MELANIATRUMP pic.twitter.com/p7hNgN0MP0 — LIZ COVFEFE MAGA (@LizCrokin) September 2, 2017

News flash: Melania Trump is a woman and if she wants to wear the highest heels, she should. — (@yverbesselt) September 2, 2017

@MELANIATRUMP is kind of my hero. Did like her heels in round one? Take a dress bitches. https://t.co/bQZXiOwWbI — News Attire Laurel (@TheNewsAttire) September 2, 2017

.@FLOTUS Melania Trump in heels on way to visit #HurricaneHarvey victims. AGAIN. That's how highly she thinks of your lame attacks. pic.twitter.com/2z796iz3CZ — Nadine Elhindi (@NadineElhindi) September 2, 2017

Glad to see @FLOTUS First Lady Melania Trump ignoring critics and in her high heels again heading to Texas. — Michele (@micheIUP) September 2, 2017

Which isn't to say that those cheering were the only voice.

The FLOTUS' supporters were up against a slew of people who were both baffled and irked that the first lady's fashion choice.

Must look good at all time or else… — Catherine Stankewicz (@Lifelivingfree) August 30, 2017

@Melania was absolutely dressed inappropriately for #Texas disaster trip….wearing high heels? She's a joke — (((Rebecca Day))) (@Rdday91191) September 2, 2017

But Melania Trump IS dressed for the weather – Those 5" heels will keep her heels dry in up to 5"of flood water. https://t.co/EDQaSq43ac — Public Domain Kitten (@GenXMedia) September 2, 2017

Can you stop trying to be a model for one fucking second and be the first lady. No one wants to see your ugly high heels. #MELANIATRUMP — Shane Blair (@shanejblair) September 2, 2017

#MelaniaTrump is wearing heels heading to #Texas for the 2nd time. She's tone deaf to criticism. — TweetyWeety (@TweetyThings1) September 2, 2017

And there were also those who were more concerned by the man next to the stilettos.

"Air Force One"

Melania wore her heels again

But as we said before,

It's the Heel she married

That really tilts the score. — Larry Blasko (@lgblasko) September 2, 2017

Wow, you can tell Melania got a lot of crap about her high heels, or heals as @realDonaldTrump would spell it, on her first visit to TX. — TrumpBGone (@WeREqual2) September 2, 2017

In the scheme of things, the whole heels thing isn't that important. But perhaps it's a larger issue of the tone-deafness of the administration (*cough* “what a crowd, what a turnout” *cough*), that causes many to associate the first lady heading to a flood zone in stilettos with something much bigger and more infuriating.

Because, I promise you, given any other circumstance, major snaps for some cute, snakeskin heels.

