Twitter Is Freaking About These Weird And Beautiful Photos Of Eclipse Shadows

Millions of Americans paused what they were doing on Aug. 21, unabashedly slapped on some very creative-looking eyewear and peered up at the sky to experience the very first coast-to-coast solar eclipse since 1918. For those of you who were too busy — or too iffy about your cardboard sunglass-making skills — to catch the moment, there's plenty of footage to go around, including some Twitter photos of eclipse shadows that are honestly downright magical.

The crazy effect is called a “shadow band.” Scientists still can't completely explain why they occur before and after a solar eclipse, but according to NASA,

“The intensity, motion and direction of these bands seems to be related to the same phenomenon that makes stars twinkle. In the upper atmosphere there are turbulent cells of air that act like lenses to focus and de-focus the sharp-edged light from the solar surface just before totality.”

If the above scientific lingo goes a little over your head, you can still definitely, definitely appreciate the complete beauty of these mysterious shadow bands.

People took to Twitter to share their pictures and videos from the aftermath of the eclipse – and some seemed potentially more excited by the little dancing shadows than the eclipse itself. Multiple people suggested that the unexpected shadows were the most interesting part of the day.

To be fair, the photos are actually pretty incredible.

The partial eclipse in my area is doing weird things to the shadows. So interesting.. pic.twitter.com/YJRO4Ps1io — Lauren (@_RockBomber) August 21, 2017

So many little eclipse shadows…filtered through the trees 🙂 https://t.co/PtKyugxZE2 pic.twitter.com/exH5XvkUJ2 — Cherie Priest (@cmpriest) August 21, 2017

Can't take a photo of the eclipse, but here's a picture of the shadows. (Leaves create pinholes that project #eclipse on ground) #mteclipse pic.twitter.com/nnDiIKSPaQ — Jayme Fraser (@JaymeKFraser) August 21, 2017

Coolest part of the #eclipse? The shimmering shadows. pic.twitter.com/KhEPZbJoNi — Chaz Beasley (@ChazBeasley) August 21, 2017

Most interesting thing about the eclipse… Changing shadows. During and after. pic.twitter.com/JhMisk2vIH — Terri Roach (@RoachGogojeep13) August 21, 2017

This is what shadows look like during a partial eclipse. These are the shadows of individual leaves from a nearby tree last #SolarEclipse pic.twitter.com/iLS6UhdpZd — abdul (@Advil) August 21, 2017

Eclipse shaped shadows in front of KING FM studios! #eclipse pic.twitter.com/bzHUDruWrd — Michael Brooks (@MikeKINGFM) August 21, 2017

Our deck chair and trees seem to be acting as 1000s of pinhole cameras for the eclipse – shadows amazing #EclipseDay pic.twitter.com/SnIRzAoBct — Jonathan Eisen (@phylogenomics) August 21, 2017

I'm still amazed that the shadows show the eclipse. 93.2%. #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/R8jzaw9Mwd — Brian Clark (@brianclark) August 21, 2017

Take a minute and look down during the #eclipse. There are no round shadows! pic.twitter.com/I0MB0S79qf — ABC13 Tim Heller (@HellerWeather) August 21, 2017

This happy bonus surprise is probably going to now double the mania that will inevitably go down once the next solar eclipse comes around (which incidentally, won't be until 2024). Would it even be safe to say that from now on the shadow bands will manage to upstage the eclipse itself ?

I mean, probably not completely, but at the very least they'll definitely go toe-to-toe with those pictures of Donald Trump staring directly into the sun.

Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.