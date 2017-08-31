Apple Might Announce iPhone 8 At Upcoming Event And Twitter Is Way Too Excited

Another day, another rumored iPhone 8 update. Except this time, we have actual news from Apple. OK, it's really just a picture of an invite to an event at the Steve Jobs Theater on September 12, but there is definitely a good reason to pay attention. People are pretty sure that this is when Apple might announce the iPhone 8, and Twitter's excited.

Twitter user, Marques Brownlee, tweeted a picture of his invite to the event from Apple, and the Twitter-verse went berserk. It is understandable, though, because the iPhone 8 rumors have been swirling around like crazy, and people just want to put an end to the madness. The questions are endless: Will there be wireless charging or not? What about OLED screens? When will it finally be released? How many brunches will you have to forgo to pay for it?

With the announcement of the September 12 event in Cupertino, there is finally a slight glimmer of hope that there will be some answers on the horizon. From the looks of it, this was just what the internet needed. Seriously, the reactions to this tweet are so extra (and hilarious). Since you still have to wait a couple of weeks to find out what will be revealed at the event, you can take a break from your rumor research and check out these amazing tweet replies instead.

Just got the invite. It's official. pic.twitter.com/L9v0vbiUll — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) August 31, 2017

For some, their initial response was to straight up dance for joy.

Other commenters opted to dive right into analyzing the invite for any and all clues.

Carved Apple with blurred things on. = Touch id inside the Apple on the back, dirty from the finger touches. — Matteo Fusco ⛵️ (@matfsc) August 31, 2017

Analysing the picture for hints pic.twitter.com/8nkOjwRwjM — Kevin Friehe (@kevom_) August 31, 2017

A lot of people are reading into the colors on the invite. Blue iPhones???

The logo has three colours – this means three iphone handsets launching this time. — Robin Sinha (@RobSin91) August 31, 2017

Is there any hidden clues in that like maybe the colors — Rick Nelson (@Hawk8509) August 31, 2017

Is there going to be a blue iPhone ? — Sairam Sankaran (@sairamsankaran) August 31, 2017

Seriously, Apple knows how to tease its audience. Are the colors a clue or coincidence?

That Colourful Apple logo means something — Sankeshwar Sivakumar (@SankeshwarS) August 31, 2017

There was wishful thinking that the picture was an open invite.

I've pressed the "RSVP" button like 10 times, it's not working for me. — Ryan M. Evans (@RyanEvans_3) August 31, 2017

Finally, as with most things, there was fitting response from the one and only Michael Scott.

You guys, it is happening, so go ahead prep yourself for September 12, when you can finally confirm or deny all of those rumors.

Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.