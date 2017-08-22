This Badass Lipstick Brand Raised $40,000 For Charlottesville And We're Proud

A company that created a perfect pink liquid lipstick aptly named “F*ck Trump” typically donates half of the proceeds to a charitable cause. After the tragic events that took place in Charlottesville, Lipslut changed things up a bit and at checkout gave customers an option to donate 100 percent of the proceeds to benefit those harmed. Since then, Lipslut raised $40,000 for Charlottesville victims — and that's an incredible amount of money.

The proceeds of the lipstick went to help with medical bills, BLM Charlottesville, and Albemarle-Charlottesville chapter of the NAACP. Ever since Lipslut changed its donation structure, the company's sales have skyrocketed.

Lipslut was started by two college students out of San Luis Obispo, California, after the 2016 elections. The only thing they sell is their “F*ck Trump” pink matte lipstick for $19.95. Honestly, 20 bucks isn't a bad price to fight against something you don't believe in, and the masterminds behind this line have the right idea.

If you're looking for a good cause to donate to, you have until the end of August to buy a “F*ck Trump” lipstick from Lipslut in order to help those affected by the events that unfolded in Charlottesville.

And guess what: If you're more into gloss than lipstick, word on the street is that Lipslut is working on a gloss with a name that promises to be as edgy as the liquid lipstick.

lipslut is donating their proceeds to charlottesville attack victims w their F*CK TRUMP lipsticks + theyre cruelty free!!! pic.twitter.com/7UFcr8ogJ0 — bratty bee (@jetsmokeee) August 22, 2017

Lipslut isn't the only company looking to bring people together after the events in Charlottesville. On Aug. 17, a bakery out of New York City named Baked By Melissa gave away more than 100,000 free cupcakes in order to help bring people together. The giveaway was such a success that customers had to wait in a virtual line just to place their order.

It's awesome to see companies like Lipslut and Baked By Melissa start charitable campaigns after such trying times.

