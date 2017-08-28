Brave Doggo Sailing Through Texas Flooding In A Bucket Is The Internet's New Hero

There's no denying the fact that flooding in Texas has been devastating to Houston residents. Hurricane Harvey has evacuated many people from their homes, and that means some had to get out without making sure their pets were equipped for the storm. Well, one little pup is safe, and he's now the star of this viral video showing a dog sailing through the Texas flood.

According to Mashable, little Kiwi got resourceful and managed to brave the flooded Houston area by using a bucket as a boat, and he definitely gave the Homeward Bound cast a run for their money. Kiwi's owner posted the video and, not surprisingly, the pup has been pulling at the internet's heartstrings ever since. When storms come through and ravage a city, the wreckage can almost be too much to bear, but it's stories like these that keep humanity alive and allow you to find the silver lining.

There's still a lot that needs to be done to help the residents of Houston as they begin the process of rebuilding. As those continue efforts continue, it always helps to have little canine warriors like Kiwi take center stage for a moment and bring smiles to the faces of those struggling.

One-year-old puppy braves floods in Houston in the wake of Hurricane #Harvey in a makeshift boat. https://t.co/8ADdaRGl1C pic.twitter.com/5AOtJox7c3 — ABC News (@ABC) August 28, 2017

From the looks of it, Twitter has found a new hero in this little pup and people are not holding back when it comes to giving their kudos.

How brave of him…..Great reporting. — Daryl Harriger (@DarylHarriger) August 28, 2017

Courageous Captain of his ship. 13/10 would rescue. — grover (@fuzzyblumonster) August 28, 2017

Hang in there Lil guy! You all are in our prayers. Our hearts definitely go out. The storms come to only make us stronger! wet or dry land — Cheryl Fauntleroy (@jayjayarnez) August 28, 2017

Kiwi truly is a little ray of sunshine in this terrible storm.

Sad situation but truly adorable video! — Aviodwarf (@aviodwarf) August 28, 2017

As bad as it is for humans I can only imagine all the animals that suffer too I'm glad this little guy is being cared for Keep safe! — Jomajjio (@jomajjio) August 28, 2017

Of course, Kiwi managed to be both heroic and fashionable at the same time.

The pirate vest really makes it. 🙂 — PrairieProf (@NastyMaryDyer) August 28, 2017

As you continue to watch coverage of Hurricane Harvey, know that you can help by donating to the rebuilding cause. And keep this video bookmarked to remember that no matter how bad it gets, there is always a light at the end of the tunnel. Stay safe, Houston.

