Burger King Is Giving Away Free Whoppers To Anyone Who Was Fired From Their Job

If you love free flame grilled burgers and wearing paper crowns, I've got some news for you. Our fav place is giving away free food — so there's a way to get free Whoppers from Burger King, but there's juuust a bit of a catch. To get your free burger, all you have to do is come clean about the fact that you've been fired from B.K. Then, you'll be eligible for a “Whopper Severance Package.”

OK, so where do you come clean? I'm glad you asked. To admit that you've been fired from Burger King, log onto your LinkedIn account and post the following phrase: “I got fired. I want a free Whopper. #WhopperSeverance.” You can also visit WhopperSeverance.com and follow the instructions on the site.

Once your confession is posted for the world to see, Burger King will send you a link to register for the delivery of your severance package, which will contain a Burger King gift card. Burger King made their severance package announcement on Tuesday and they are prepared to give away 2,500 free Whoppers.

The best part about this whole thing is that anyone can participate because it's unlikely that Burger King will check to see if you actually work there. Business Insider reports that B.K. is expecting most of the participants to be fans of the burger chain and not actual ex-employees looking for a free Whopper.

“Ever been fired? Fire is kinda our thing. Your chance to get a free flame-grilled Whopper…”

Ever been fired? Fire is kinda our thing. Your chance to get a free flame-grilled Whopper at https://t.co/5vnMycW01f #WhopperSeverance pic.twitter.com/1e8ZyxXvX9 — Burger King (@BurgerKing) August 29, 2017

You've got to admit, this is a pretty funny and lighthearted campaign that will, at the very least, get people excited about the Whopper. Here's what B.K. said in a statement about the #WhopperSeverance:

For over 63 years, Burger King restaurants have used fire to flame grill. While getting fired sucks, for Burger King restaurants fire-grilling is a good thing.

It may be a little embarrassing to admit that you were fired from Burger King — even if you actually weren't — but hey, a free Whopper is a solid consolation prize.

