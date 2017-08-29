You Can Donate To Hurricane Harvey Victims During Your Starbucks Run, Here's How

The news coming out of Houston detailing the devastation that Hurricane Harvey has left behind seems to keep getting worse. If you're wondering what you can do to help, the answer be as close as your morning cup of coffee. Read on to find out how to donate to Hurricane Harvey victims at Starbucks.

According to their website, Starbucks has announced a couple of ways that their customers can help with the disaster relief cause. One of the options provided by the company is that customers can make donations to the Red Cross at the register in any US company-operated store. It's easy to put “donate” on your to-do list, but that task can easily slip your mind as you go about your day. Starbucks is providing the ability contribute to the relief efforts right there in the store so you don't risk forgetting to do it later.

If you're not headed to the coffee chain any time soon, then you can take to your Starbucks app and donate as you reload your Starbucks card.

In addition to the customer donations, Starbucks also made a donation of $250,000 to the American Red Cross. Furthermore, any Starbucks employees who make donations can request matching funds through the company's Partner Match program.

As Houston continues to recover from the wreckage of Harvey, it is important to keep doing whatever you can to help. The stories and images of emergency workers and good samaritans working around the clock to help bring the city back on its feet are a great reminder that coming together is the only option in times like these.

Sometimes it's difficult to know exactly how to help, and if you're not located near Houston to physically help, then it's comforting to know that you have options to still contribute in some way.

Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.