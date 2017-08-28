Cute Doggos In Bow Ties Are Making National Bow Tie Day A Holiday To Remember
In the grand tradition of being extra in 2017, today can't just be Monday, Aug. 28 — it's also National Bow Tie Day. At first glance, you might think that National Bow Tie Day isn't as cool as, say, National Donut Day… because there is a definite lack of tasty freebies. I feel you on free donuts, but there is something that'll make you want to get into a dapper state of mind to celebrate today. Twitter has come to the rescue, as per usual. The website is overflowing with pictures of dogs in bow ties, and partaking in a made-up holiday has never been so adorable.
I know, pup pics are literally the only thing that could make up for a holiday dedicated to an annoyingly-difficult-to-tie piece of fabric. After scrolling through the images, you won't care if it's a clip-on, made of elastic, or the real deal. All you'll notice are the swoon-worthy pictures.
Take this as a warning for the barrage of cute that is headed your way: YOU WILL SWOON. Seriously, I'm talking about all the dogs and all the cuteness with no filter needed. Your “case of the Mondays” doesn't stand a chance as soon as you get scrolling.
These pups are sporting classic black bow ties while still maintaining their cuddly demeanor.
Some dogs push the envelope when it comes to style, and these bold choices will definitely make you say “bow-wow.”
Being festive and classy is not mutually exclusive for these ever-trendy pups who know that staying up with the seasonal attire is not just an option — it's a necessity.
Finally, here is a pup who knows that being on vacation is no excuse to let your style fall by the wayside.
I hope these well-dressed cuddly cuties helped get you into the spirit of National Bow Tie Day. You're welcome.
Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.
Comments