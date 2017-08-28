Cute Doggos In Bow Ties Are Making National Bow Tie Day A Holiday To Remember

In the grand tradition of being extra in 2017, today can't just be Monday, Aug. 28 — it's also National Bow Tie Day. At first glance, you might think that National Bow Tie Day isn't as cool as, say, National Donut Day… because there is a definite lack of tasty freebies. I feel you on free donuts, but there is something that'll make you want to get into a dapper state of mind to celebrate today. Twitter has come to the rescue, as per usual. The website is overflowing with pictures of dogs in bow ties, and partaking in a made-up holiday has never been so adorable.

I know, pup pics are literally the only thing that could make up for a holiday dedicated to an annoyingly-difficult-to-tie piece of fabric. After scrolling through the images, you won't care if it's a clip-on, made of elastic, or the real deal. All you'll notice are the swoon-worthy pictures.

Take this as a warning for the barrage of cute that is headed your way: YOU WILL SWOON. Seriously, I'm talking about all the dogs and all the cuteness with no filter needed. Your “case of the Mondays” doesn't stand a chance as soon as you get scrolling.

These pups are sporting classic black bow ties while still maintaining their cuddly demeanor.

New best thing: a dog who has borrowed my bow tie pic.twitter.com/AfA9DNQ3qM — Stephen (@GodOfHammers) July 22, 2017

In case your having a bad day… here's a picture of my dog in a bow tie pic.twitter.com/QOGNsNz6hl — grace emory (@GracEmory) June 19, 2017

If anyone is having a bad day, here's my dog in a bow tie pic.twitter.com/uKInG693zp — Natalie Rosales (@xtinymunchkinx) July 27, 2017

I look so handsome in my bow tie pic.twitter.com/W784YoyNJe — Bear_the_choc_lab (@Bear_Dog_) November 1, 2016

Some dogs push the envelope when it comes to style, and these bold choices will definitely make you say “bow-wow.”

My Border Terrier Asha (reluctantly) wearing a bow tie I made her from our caravan curtain material. She's the best dog!x pic.twitter.com/rgE62AEb2s — nuala herron (@nualaart) July 17, 2017

Not even a snapchat filter can make me look better today but at least my dog looks handsome in his @HomeSenseUK bow tie. ❤ pic.twitter.com/wQMJhgKCxB — Remie's Luxury Blog (@RemsLuxuryBlog) March 12, 2017

Being festive and classy is not mutually exclusive for these ever-trendy pups who know that staying up with the seasonal attire is not just an option — it's a necessity.

My dog Shiloh, a blue Merle mini schnauzer who's birthday is in October, we got him a bow tie for his first birthday and he was very happy pic.twitter.com/3PdADeW0Lr — Emily (@EmilyzSkittlez) February 13, 2017

Please enjoy this picture of my dog Max looking his festive best in his bow tie pic.twitter.com/3C6x6xqOkC — Finding Kate (@_findingkate_) December 25, 2016

Check out the Christmas bow tie mum bought me in Bath today. I'm going to be the most hansom dog around pic.twitter.com/7JKJbCuaSV — Eric the Crazy Dog (@EricGWP) December 8, 2016

Happy 4th of July from Kaijucon Gaming. Here is a photo of our dog, Lilly, in a bow tie. pic.twitter.com/F1CbqC7iud — Kaijucon Gaming (@KaijuconGaming) July 4, 2016

Finally, here is a pup who knows that being on vacation is no excuse to let your style fall by the wayside.

Orange Bow Tie Dog Collar – Ainsley in Orange Bow Tie Dog Collar – Orange Pink Bowtie.. https://t.co/RhjHLWfP8S #chicago #sophisticatedpup pic.twitter.com/j68HQ8yZI5 — Sophisticated Pup (@Soph_Pup) April 4, 2017

I hope these well-dressed cuddly cuties helped get you into the spirit of National Bow Tie Day. You're welcome.

Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.