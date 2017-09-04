‘Dreamers' Come Together On Twitter As Trump Talks Of Potentially Ending DACA

There have been many negative responses to the news that President Donald Trump is allegedly preparing to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Most of the uproar is because this action would deport many young people who are protected under the program, known as “Dreamers.” Thankfully, there has been no shortage of tweets about Trump potentially ending DACA and stories illustrating the contributions of Dreamers to the U.S.

One of the most devastating accounts is of young man named Alonso Guillen, who was killed while participating in Hurricane Harvey rescue efforts. According to the Huffington Post, Guillen came to the U.S. from Mexico as a child. He worked as a DJ with a work permit and was protected from immediate deportation thanks to then-President Barack Obama enacting DACA in 2012. Once Harvey brought its wreckage to Texas (Guillen's home state) last month, Guillen was compelled to help by borrowing a boat to rescue flood survivors.

Unfortunately, the boat he was using with two of his friends capsized after hitting a bridge. Only one of them survived the accident. Guillen and his friend, Tomas Carreon Jr., didn't make it out of the flood waters.

Accounts like this one — showing the positive contributions of Dreamers to the US — are not exceptions to the rule. These Dreamers believe that America is their home, so much so that they will risk their life for their fellow Americans like Guillen did.

Meet Alonso Guillen, a DACA recipient who drowned rescuing others after Harvey. He's a hero & an American and he belongs here. #SaveDACA pic.twitter.com/ICWGNmaaNg — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) September 4, 2017

Now, other Dreamers are taking to Twitter to share messages of hope with one another.

Exactly!! For most of us U.S.A is our only home. We don't know another home. Our parents brought us here for a better life than theirs. — alejandro (@alecks_7) September 4, 2017

Fellow DREAMers, know that you are loved. I am with you. I feel the anger too. Reach out if you need to talk. I love you all. Here to stay. — Armando García (@GarciaReports) September 4, 2017

If i lose my #DACA i am nothing, everything i have accomplished so far will just be for nothing. #DefendDACA — (@_tvgp) September 4, 2017

2 degrees, saving to get a Masters degree, I pay taxes, clean record. Have an excellent job lined up, without DACA my dream can't continue. — Marco Solis Martinez (@Jedi_Marcos) September 2, 2017

A #Dreamer is on my daughter's medical team helping her fight #Leukemia. pic.twitter.com/yzEvL4po1p — I will persist… (@twinmommyT21) September 4, 2017

I'm proud to be the first #DREAMer to sit in Congress and fight to #DefendDACA! — Rep. Ruben J. Kihuen (@RepKihuen) August 31, 2017

DACA is what's keeping me in the u.s currently while my citizenship is getting approved so please spread awareness on #DefendDACA — Daisy Marquez (@daisymarquez_) September 4, 2017

I am proud to be a #Dreamer!!! This country is also my home!! #DefendDACA — Gaby Mireles (@xxgabylizethxx) September 4, 2017

as part of DACA and someone who has been here since the age of 6, I personally consider this country my home and I refuse to give that up — Super Maria 64 (@__MardyBum__) August 31, 2017

One of the main themes running through these tweets is that the “Dreamers” consider the United States of America to be their home, and they consider the residents of this nation to be their neighbors. The gratitude for the opportunity to grow up in the United States is apparent in almost every message.

As they face the possibility of deportation with the potential end of DACA, their response is to celebrate what they've accomplished because of DACA and to keep hope alive that they'll be able to continue thriving in this country.

