A ‘Game Of Thrones' Dildo Exists For Fans Who Want To Get Really, Really Into It

Any Game of Thrones fan can agree that the HBO series counts on some hotties for actors. In fact, each actor is hotter than the next, but no one matches the brawn and the sex appeal of Jon Snow. For everyone out there who imagines themselves enjoying a night of passion with character, you're in luck, because an online store has released a line of dildos inspired by the series. If you're wondering where to buy Game of Thrones dildos, I have answers below.

The “Game of Moans – Long Shaft” is the dildo created specifically for those who love Jon Snow, because it's supposed to look just like Snow's Valyrian Steel sword Longsword. Spending the winter with Longsword won't come cheap, as the fan fiction dildo will set you back $110… so save up for the long night.

You can only buy this unique accessory at GeekySexToys.com, and this site has truly gone above and beyond to make your experience with “Long Shaft” a great one. For starters, it has the punniest description of all the seven kingdoms:

Have you been dreaming of a long, thick shaft? Than this dildo sword will fulfill your fantasy. You know nothin until you have experienced orgasmic sensations with this dildo sword. The sword's hilt also allows for maximum penetration and pleasure.

This “Game of Moans – Long Shaft” might make for a really funny gag gift, or really great serious gift, depending on who you're gifting.

If you're into other fantasy dildos, check out the Unicorn Horn dildo which is pretty to look at, but also looks hella uncomfortable to use for what it was created for. Oh, and if you want to use it hands-free, you can suction it onto whichever surface you desire and have a fantastical time.

The internet is a very innovative place.

